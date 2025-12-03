Callous EA Fixed

Callous EA – Rule-Based Automated Trading System

Callous EA is a rule-based Expert Advisor developed to execute fully automated trades in financial markets.

The system analyzes market data in real time and according to predefined algorithmic rules:

Opening the position

Position management

Position closing

It automatically executes its processes without human intervention. This product does not offer any guarantee of profit or return. Performance may vary depending on market conditions, volatility, spread, liquidity, and broker infrastructure.

Live Signal (For Reference Purposes)

Callous EA's live signal account, which operates under real market conditions, can be viewed via the following link for users who wish to transparently monitor the system's behavior:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349517

This signal is for informational and reference purposes only. The signal results do not constitute any guarantee of performance or gain.

Suggested Working Environment

Callous EA is optimized for a specific time frame and currency pair.

Recommended Settings:

Pair: USDJPY

Time Zone: H1 (1 Hour)

The default parameters are optimized for the USDJPY – H1 combination. The M15 timeframe used in previous versions is no longer supported. The EA can be run on different currency pairs and timeframes; however, system behavior and performance may vary in this case. Any use outside of the default settings is entirely the user's responsibility.

Pricing Policy

A transparent pricing approach has been adopted.

Each new balance peak generated in the live signal account is used as a reference in price evaluation.

At each new peak, the EA sale price is incrementally increased by $5.

These price updates are only applicable prospectively. Users who have previously purchased the product will not be affected by these changes.

Working Principle

Callous EA continuously analyzes price movements and market behavior. Entry and exit decisions are made through a proprietary algorithmic structure that evaluates multiple criteria simultaneously. Strategy details and calculation methods are not shared to protect the integrity and intellectual property of the system.

Procedural Discipline and Rules

Callous EA adopts a controlled and disciplined process approach:

Stop Loss is mandatory in all trades.

At the same time, there can be a maximum of 1 open position for the same strategy.

Transactions are intraday (intraday)

Open positions are not carried over to the next day.

At the end of the day: Open trades are closed. Pending orders are cancelled.



Thanks to this structure:

Swap costs

Overnight liquidity drops

Sudden spread widenings

Such risks are minimized.

What does EA NOT do?

Callous EA:

It does not aim to open trades consistently in every market condition.

They can deliberately remain passive in unfavorable market conditions.

The aim is to avoid unnecessary transactions and protect capital.

Risk and Capital Management

Thanks to the multi-layered capital management mechanisms within EA:

Transaction size is calculated automatically based on account balance and defined risk parameters.

As implemented by the broker: Minimum lot Maximum lot Lot step

such restrictions are taken into consideration.

The system will not open new trades under unfavorable market or account conditions.

Market Conditions and Protection Mechanisms

Callous EA features advanced protection filters that meet market standards:

Spread Protection: The system may not open a new trade if the set maximum spread level is exceeded.

Broker Minimum Distance Control: StopLevel and FreezeLevel rules are automatically checked.

Unusual Market Conditions: In cases of excessive spreads or low liquidity, the system enters protective mode.

Timing and Intraday Trading Approach

EA only operates during the time interval specified by the user.

Outside of these hours:

No new positions will be opened.

Open trades are closed.

Pending orders are cancelled.

This structure is perfectly suited to intraday trading.

Risk Disclosure

Transactions in financial markets involve high risk and may result in the loss of some or all of the invested capital. This product is not investment advice.

The installation, configuration, and use of the EA are entirely the user's responsibility. The user is obligated to make the settings appropriate to their own risk tolerance and broker conditions.