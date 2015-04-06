Fenix cta

Here’s the translation of the text into English:

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The EA "FENIX CTA" is ideal for traders seeking a highly configurable and automated scalping strategy, capable of executing fast trades with effective risk management.

The EA "FENIX CTA" is recommended exclusively for trading the US30 and NAS100 indices, and comes with a ready-to-use set that has a high success rate of over 92%. This makes it an effective solution for traders looking for high accuracy in their trades in these markets.

"FENIX CTA" is designed to operate in the Forex market based on high-frequency strategies, aiming to capitalize on small price fluctuations in short periods of time. It uses a combination of technical indicators and risk management to make quick entries and exits, focusing on maximizing profits and limiting losses. Here are the principles and advantages of this EA:

### Principles of the Scalping EA "FENIX CTA":

1. **Technical Indicators**:
   - **RSI (Relative Strength Index)**: The EA uses RSI to identify overbought conditions (when the market may be ready to fall) and oversold conditions (when the market may be ready to rise). This helps determine when the market is primed for a reversal.
   - **MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)**: The MACD is used to identify crossovers and divergences that signal changes in market trends. The EA enters trades based on these signals, taking advantage of market momentum.

2. **Automated Trades**:
   - **Pending Orders**: The EA automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on indicator crossovers (MACD and RSI), always considering the short-term trend direction.
   - **Automatic Order Cancellation**: The EA includes a feature that cancels pending orders not executed within a configurable time frame, preventing outdated orders from staying in the market.

3. **Risk Management**:
   - **Dynamic Lot Size**: Based on the account balance and the configured risk percentage, the EA automatically adjusts the lot size for each trade. This ensures that the risk is controlled and proportional to the available capital.
   - **Take Profit and Stop Loss**: Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are applied to each order, limiting the risk of excessive losses and ensuring that profits are realized according to the plan.

4. **Trailing Stop**:
   - The EA uses trailing stops, allowing profits to be locked in as the market moves in favor of the trade. If the market reverses, the trade is closed automatically to protect the profit.

5. **Configurable Operating Hours**:
   - The EA only operates within a specific time window, allowing trades to be optimized for periods of higher volatility, such as during the opening of European or American markets.

6. **Opposite Orders Permission**:
   - There is an option to allow or disallow simultaneous opposite orders (i.e., Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time). This can be useful in markets with strong lateral movements.

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### Advantages of the Scalping EA "FENIX CTA":

1. **Speed and Accuracy**:
   - Since the EA is programmed to act automatically based on predefined technical conditions, it can respond quickly to market movements, often faster than a manual trader could.

2. **Consistency**:
   - The use of clear, automated rules ensures that the EA follows the defined strategy without emotional influence. This helps avoid common mistakes, such as holding onto a position out of fear or closing a position too early due to anxiety.

3. **Automated Risk Management**:
   - The dynamic lot size calculation based on account balance and risk percentage helps keep losses under control and protects the trader’s capital, even in adverse market conditions.

4. **Flexibility**:
   - Adjustable parameters such as RSI and MACD periods, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and even operating hours, offer flexibility to tweak the EA according to different market conditions and risk profiles.

5. **Traction in High-Volatility Markets**:
   - Scalping is a strategy that benefits from volatile markets. The EA is designed to perform well during times of high volatility, such as when major markets open, which can result in higher profits due to fast price movements.

6. **Protection Against Unexecuted Orders**:
   - The automatic cancellation of pending orders feature prevents irrelevant orders from remaining open for too long in the market, helping to keep the strategy optimized and avoiding unexpected losses.

7. **Advanced Trailing Stop**:
   - The trailing stop feature allows traders to maximize profits from winning trades by automatically adjusting the stop level as the price moves favorably.

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Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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