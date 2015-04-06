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The EA "FENIX CTA" is ideal for traders seeking a highly configurable and automated scalping strategy, capable of executing fast trades with effective risk management.





The EA "FENIX CTA" is recommended exclusively for trading the US30 and NAS100 indices, and comes with a ready-to-use set that has a high success rate of over 92%. This makes it an effective solution for traders looking for high accuracy in their trades in these markets.





"FENIX CTA" is designed to operate in the Forex market based on high-frequency strategies, aiming to capitalize on small price fluctuations in short periods of time. It uses a combination of technical indicators and risk management to make quick entries and exits, focusing on maximizing profits and limiting losses. Here are the principles and advantages of this EA:





### Principles of the Scalping EA "FENIX CTA":





1. **Technical Indicators**:

- **RSI (Relative Strength Index)**: The EA uses RSI to identify overbought conditions (when the market may be ready to fall) and oversold conditions (when the market may be ready to rise). This helps determine when the market is primed for a reversal.

- **MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)**: The MACD is used to identify crossovers and divergences that signal changes in market trends. The EA enters trades based on these signals, taking advantage of market momentum.





2. **Automated Trades**:

- **Pending Orders**: The EA automatically places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on indicator crossovers (MACD and RSI), always considering the short-term trend direction.

- **Automatic Order Cancellation**: The EA includes a feature that cancels pending orders not executed within a configurable time frame, preventing outdated orders from staying in the market.





3. **Risk Management**:

- **Dynamic Lot Size**: Based on the account balance and the configured risk percentage, the EA automatically adjusts the lot size for each trade. This ensures that the risk is controlled and proportional to the available capital.

- **Take Profit and Stop Loss**: Take Profit and Stop Loss levels are applied to each order, limiting the risk of excessive losses and ensuring that profits are realized according to the plan.





4. **Trailing Stop**:

- The EA uses trailing stops, allowing profits to be locked in as the market moves in favor of the trade. If the market reverses, the trade is closed automatically to protect the profit.





5. **Configurable Operating Hours**:

- The EA only operates within a specific time window, allowing trades to be optimized for periods of higher volatility, such as during the opening of European or American markets.





6. **Opposite Orders Permission**:

- There is an option to allow or disallow simultaneous opposite orders (i.e., Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time). This can be useful in markets with strong lateral movements.





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### Advantages of the Scalping EA "FENIX CTA":





1. **Speed and Accuracy**:

- Since the EA is programmed to act automatically based on predefined technical conditions, it can respond quickly to market movements, often faster than a manual trader could.





2. **Consistency**:

- The use of clear, automated rules ensures that the EA follows the defined strategy without emotional influence. This helps avoid common mistakes, such as holding onto a position out of fear or closing a position too early due to anxiety.





3. **Automated Risk Management**:

- The dynamic lot size calculation based on account balance and risk percentage helps keep losses under control and protects the trader’s capital, even in adverse market conditions.





4. **Flexibility**:

- Adjustable parameters such as RSI and MACD periods, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and even operating hours, offer flexibility to tweak the EA according to different market conditions and risk profiles.





5. **Traction in High-Volatility Markets**:

- Scalping is a strategy that benefits from volatile markets. The EA is designed to perform well during times of high volatility, such as when major markets open, which can result in higher profits due to fast price movements.





6. **Protection Against Unexecuted Orders**:

- The automatic cancellation of pending orders feature prevents irrelevant orders from remaining open for too long in the market, helping to keep the strategy optimized and avoiding unexpected losses.





7. **Advanced Trailing Stop**:

- The trailing stop feature allows traders to maximize profits from winning trades by automatically adjusting the stop level as the price moves favorably.





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