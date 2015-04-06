Just Rider EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the using of martingale and hedging strategies. Linear Regression and Moving Average Indicator-based filter are used for entries.

The minimum deposit is 100 USD (10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required. The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically recalculate everything for 4 decimal places.





Our conditions are

Martingale and hedging strategies Limited drawdown No scalping strategy, as it does not need sophisticated trading conditions or high execution speed

The minimum deposit is 100 USD (or 10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required.





Pairs and timeframe

EURUSD and GBPUSD H1 are recommended.





Recommended balance

Cent accounts are recommended. The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $100 (10.000 cent).





Parameters

Lot: T rading lot

rading lot Lot Ratio : Use to calculate trading lot when Lot=0.

Use to calculate trading lot when Lot=0. Marti Multiply : Use to multiply next order lot

: Use to multiply next order lot MA Period : Used as parameter for moving average indicator

: Used as parameter for moving average indicator Channel : Used as parameter for channel indicator











