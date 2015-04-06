Just Rider EA
- Experts
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Agung ImaduddinI am an EA programmer. I am using my EA to execute my trading.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The minimum deposit is 100 USD (10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required. The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically recalculate everything for 4 decimal places.
Our conditions are
- Martingale and hedging strategies
- Limited drawdown
- No scalping strategy, as it does not need sophisticated trading conditions or high execution speed
The minimum deposit is 100 USD (or 10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required.
Pairs and timeframe
EURUSD and GBPUSD H1 are recommended.
Recommended balance
Cent accounts are recommended. The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $100 (10.000 cent).
Parameters
- Lot: Trading lot
- Lot Ratio : Use to calculate trading lot when Lot=0.
- Marti Multiply : Use to multiply next order lot
- MA Period : Used as parameter for moving average indicator
- Channel : Used as parameter for channel indicator