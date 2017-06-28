Forex Hunter

Forex Hunter a fully automated Expert Advisor.

This EA based on Engulfing signal and Moving Average, Have a good winning percentage.The Engulfing signal means that current candlestick patterns fully covered previous candlestick.

If the market and the order of the opposite direction, you can set the stop loss parameters. If you want to enable Martingale system, set the stop loss parameter above 1000 points.

This EA have dynamic lot sizing (something like DynamicLots =10000, equity = 1000 > lot = 0.1 equity = 1500 > lot = 0.15), 5 Digit Brokers and individual buy/sell trading Systems.

Default currency pair is EURUSD Timeframe: M30

Real account monitoring https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/296113

  • You can use a stop-loss or Martingale trading system.
  • Applicable 4-digit and 5-digit broker
  • Tester matches the real account transaction

Trading conditions

  • Currency pairs: any
  • Time frame: any
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • minimum fund requirement is 100 dollars.


Parameters

  • MagicNumber - unique EA magic number.
  • GridSetp - minimum distance between the indicator signals for opening an order.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in points.
  • StopLose - stop loss in points.
  • DynamicLots - Lots=AccountBalance/DynamicLots，The larger the number, the smaller the Lots.
  • LotMultiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders
  • Shutdown - If you want to stop EA, change the value to True, all orders are no longer open new orders.
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Yuriy Kuzmin
13067
Yuriy Kuzmin 2018.09.28 07:02 
 

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