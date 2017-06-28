Forex Hunter a fully automated Expert Advisor.

This EA based on Engulfing signal and Moving Average, Have a good winning percentage.The Engulfing signal means that current candlestick patterns fully covered previous candlestick.

If the market and the order of the opposite direction, you can set the stop loss parameters. If you want to enable Martingale system, set the stop loss parameter above 1000 points.

This EA have dynamic lot sizing (something like DynamicLots =10000, equity = 1000 > lot = 0.1 equity = 1500 > lot = 0.15), 5 Digit Brokers and individual buy/sell trading Systems.

Default currency pair is EURUSD Timeframe: M30

Real account monitoring https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/296113

You can use a stop-loss or Martingale trading system.

Applicable 4-digit and 5-digit broker

Tester matches the real account transaction

Trading conditions

Currency pairs: any

Time frame: any

Leverage: 1:500

minimum fund requirement is 100 dollars.





Parameters