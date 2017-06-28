Forex Hunter
- Experts
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ShangLin Wu【Email】markx99fx@gmail.com
- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
Forex Hunter a fully automated Expert Advisor.
This EA based on Engulfing signal and Moving Average, Have a good winning percentage.The Engulfing signal means that current candlestick patterns fully covered previous candlestick.
If the market and the order of the opposite direction, you can set the stop loss parameters. If you want to enable Martingale system, set the stop loss parameter above 1000 points.
This EA have dynamic lot sizing (something like DynamicLots =10000, equity = 1000 > lot = 0.1 equity = 1500 > lot = 0.15), 5 Digit Brokers and individual buy/sell trading Systems.
Default currency pair is EURUSD Timeframe: M30
Real account monitoring https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/296113
- You can use a stop-loss or Martingale trading system.
- Applicable 4-digit and 5-digit broker
- Tester matches the real account transaction
Trading conditions
- Currency pairs: any
- Time frame: any
- Leverage: 1:500
- minimum fund requirement is 100 dollars.
Parameters
- MagicNumber - unique EA magic number.
- GridSetp - minimum distance between the indicator signals for opening an order.
- TakeProfit - take profit in points.
- StopLose - stop loss in points.
- DynamicLots - Lots=AccountBalance/DynamicLots，The larger the number, the smaller the Lots.
- LotMultiplier - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent orders
- Shutdown - If you want to stop EA, change the value to True, all orders are no longer open new orders.
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