OnePercentADay Of Likeness MD

No parameters

Risk index: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Income index: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

This product is similar to Martin's system plus random factor, and the program budget 1% profit every day. If not, it will accumulate to the next day;

The number of hands on the next day will be increased accordingly. In the test, I used $1000 as the base to start running, and the effect doubled in two months;

The overall concept of risk and profit are the same;

But because of this, the stability of profit is relatively high;

The real offer account will be launched in the near future, and will be published in the introduction for you to follow or watch;

reminder:

1. The current version of this product is only suitable for the overall account operation, and there is no concept of deposit available. Please read this introduction before using it;

2. As a part of random factors are added to the product, the probability of continuous compensation of Martin will be disrupted with a large probability, so that the probability can be leveled, so as to achieve the arrival of the more complete point of stock explosion;

It is a normal phenomenon if you see that the orders are not the same after multiple backtesting;

Thank you for using and reading;

Thank you for your comments and help us update and upgrade our products better;