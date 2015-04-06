OnePercentADay Of Likeness MD

No parameters
Risk index:      
Income index:     
This product is similar to Martin's system plus random factor, and the program budget 1% profit every day. If not, it will accumulate to the next day;
The number of hands on the next day will be increased accordingly. In the test, I used $1000 as the base to start running, and the effect doubled in two months;
The overall concept of risk and profit are the same;
But because of this, the stability of profit is relatively high;
The real offer account will be launched in the near future, and will be published in the introduction for you to follow or watch;
reminder:
1. The current version of this product is only suitable for the overall account operation, and there is no concept of deposit available. Please read this introduction before using it;
2. As a part of random factors are added to the product, the probability of continuous compensation of Martin will be disrupted with a large probability, so that the probability can be leveled, so as to achieve the arrival of the more complete point of stock explosion;
It is a normal phenomenon if you see that the orders are not the same after multiple backtesting;
Thank you for using and reading;
Thank you for your comments and help us update and upgrade our products better;
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Trend trading of MA combined with ATR
Jian Shi
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The EA is used to capture trends by both MA and ATR. EA can adjust the number of hands, cycle, reference multiplier and other parameters to optimize EA. The optimized parameters can bring a better profit. It is a tool to facilitate the capture of trend investors. It is recommended that the demand multiplier of the stop loss should be less than that of the stop profit when used, so that the EA can better control your funds. The following is a brief introduction to the parameters in EA: MA cycle,
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