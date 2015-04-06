OnePercentADay Of Likeness MD
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
No parameters
Risk index: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Income index: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
This product is similar to Martin's system plus random factor, and the program budget 1% profit every day. If not, it will accumulate to the next day;
The number of hands on the next day will be increased accordingly. In the test, I used $1000 as the base to start running, and the effect doubled in two months;
The overall concept of risk and profit are the same;
But because of this, the stability of profit is relatively high;
The real offer account will be launched in the near future, and will be published in the introduction for you to follow or watch;
reminder:
1. The current version of this product is only suitable for the overall account operation, and there is no concept of deposit available. Please read this introduction before using it;
2. As a part of random factors are added to the product, the probability of continuous compensation of Martin will be disrupted with a large probability, so that the probability can be leveled, so as to achieve the arrival of the more complete point of stock explosion;
It is a normal phenomenon if you see that the orders are not the same after multiple backtesting;
Thank you for using and reading;
Thank you for your comments and help us update and upgrade our products better;