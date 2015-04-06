Pandoras BlackBox

Pandoras BlackBox

Pandoras BlackBox uses statistical and econometric analysis in order to take advantage of market inefficiencies. The algorithim layers market orders in order to take advantage of optimal pricing points, generating optimal risk reward returns. This is a long-term algorithm, and will not simply make returns with 1-2 weeks. The algorithm is designed to produce flat returns in the wrong market conditions, and high risk adjusted returns in the correct market conditions.


Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss.
  • Always uses a calculated take-profit.
  • VPS recommended (but not essential)
  • No dangerous money management are used (i,e. no martingale, grid, etc).


Parameters:

  • PullBack; Looks at market movement in order to understand where to best "layer" an order
  • Hours; Order expiry time
  • TakeProfit; Order profit condition
  • MaxStopLoss; Order stop loss condition
  • DynamicLot; "True" uses PercentToRisk, "False" uses set order size (OrderSize)
  • OrderSize; Order lot size (if DynamicLot set to "False")
  • PercentToRisk; Risk percentage (if DynamicLot set to "True")


Use Conditions:

  • The algorithm works best on H1 charts
  • The default parameters are designed for EURUSD on H1
  • More parameter settings to follow in the future


As always, we welcome feedback of our products. Please feel free to reach directly out to the developer who will help to answer any questions/work on any upgrades you wish to see.

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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