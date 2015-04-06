Pandoras BlackBox
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Pandoras BlackBox
Pandoras BlackBox uses statistical and econometric analysis in order to take advantage of market inefficiencies. The algorithim layers market orders in order to take advantage of optimal pricing points, generating optimal risk reward returns. This is a long-term algorithm, and will not simply make returns with 1-2 weeks. The algorithm is designed to produce flat returns in the wrong market conditions, and high risk adjusted returns in the correct market conditions.
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss.
- Always uses a calculated take-profit.
- VPS recommended (but not essential)
- No dangerous money management are used (i,e. no martingale, grid, etc).
Parameters:
- PullBack; Looks at market movement in order to understand where to best "layer" an order
- Hours; Order expiry time
- TakeProfit; Order profit condition
- MaxStopLoss; Order stop loss condition
- DynamicLot; "True" uses PercentToRisk, "False" uses set order size (OrderSize)
- OrderSize; Order lot size (if DynamicLot set to "False")
- PercentToRisk; Risk percentage (if DynamicLot set to "True")
Use Conditions:
- The algorithm works best on H1 charts
- The default parameters are designed for EURUSD on H1
- More parameter settings to follow in the future
As always, we welcome feedback of our products. Please feel free to reach directly out to the developer who will help to answer any questions/work on any upgrades you wish to see.