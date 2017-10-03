PO Osaa Simple Beginner

The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA is a simple and user friendly ea,designed to open and close order. It is designed to be use alone.

The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA will open a new market order base on the author algorithm and modify it with TakeProfit and StopLoss.

Examples: if conditions BUY, the ea will open buy order, Ea will modify the StopLoss with xPip and TakeProfit with(xPip)*3.

This ea can be use by every level of forex trader.It can be use with all time frames.


Features

Placing of order base on the author strategy.
Modification of StopLoss and TakeProfit.


Indicator parameters

  • LotSize: Primary Ea lot size.
  • SB_Setup: This will affect how Rapid Ea will Open Order.
  • xPip : StopLoss in pip.
  • Slippage : This is a maximum allowed deviation between order open price and market price.
  • SB_EaMagicNo : This is a personal identifier for trade open by this EA.
  • Reverse_Mode : this will reverse Losing Trade. See Screen shot
  • xLot_Max : Maximum lot size a trader can open at a time.
  • Ratio_Reward : this will Multiple xPip for TakeProfit.
  • Ratio_Risk : this will Multiply xPip for StopLoss.
  • Martingale : This will Multiply Last lost order Lotsize by 2 but it cant be grater than xLot_Max.

Note: The Default Settings is for GBPUSD H1 All you Need is modify it to Order Pair. xStopLoss_InPip = 7 GBPUSD

The ScreenShot is from Default Settings.

Author algorithm: This are written Conditions for a trade order to be open.

Visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/seller

Please Share your experience with a review.

Recommended products
ZobGoldV7PRO
King Pang Yung
Experts
ZobGoldV7-PRO – The Institutional SMC Gold Engine "Stop Thinking Like a Retailer. Start Trading Like the Bank." Gold (XAUUSD) is the most volatile asset in the world. To conquer it, you need more than indicators; you need a strategy that understands liquidity. ZobGoldV7-PRO utilizes a proprietary Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework, specifically tuned for the H4 "Gold Standard" timeframe. 6 Years of Stability: Extensively backtested from 2020 to 2025. It survived black swan events with an avera
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Experts
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
LFA EA Pro
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
Overview TDI Grid Basket v2.30a is a multi-basket grid EA built around the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) signals. It opens an initial trade when your TDI conditions align, then manages the position as a basket , adding grid entries only when price moves against the last entry by a defined grid step. The EA targets a basket-level take profit (from break-even) and includes a clear on-chart dashboard for performance and trade status. Core Features TDI Signal Engine (3 signal types) Sharkfin (ReEntr
HFT Passing Prop EA
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (1)
Experts
HFT Passing Prop EA   is a fully automatic robot. It can help you overcome the Challenges and Evaluations of Prop Firm Companies with High Frequency Scalp trading ( within minutes ). With one purchase, you can use it indefinitely. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633 Blogs:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764335 Download Set File:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119633#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=55162020 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels
HMA Multi Basket Grid EA
Oluwasegun Emmanuel Banjo
Experts
HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA (MT4) HMA Multi-Basket Grid EA is a rule-based automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 designed to manage multiple independent trade baskets using a structured grid approach. The Expert Advisor focuses on order management, basket control, and risk handling , making it suitable for traders who want an organized grid framework rather than a single-trade system. Key Features Multi-Basket Architecture Each signal opens and manages its own basket independently using
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Automated Trading Expert Advisor Scalping-Style Expert Advisor for EUR, Gold & Cryptocurrency Markets This MT4 Expert Advisor implements automated scalping strategies designed for short-term trading on EUR currency pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Bitcoin markets. The EA uses algorithmic analysis to execute trades based on predefined market conditions. note : text me befor buy for more info  Trading Approach The EA employs scalping methodology, focusing on: Short-term price movements a
JesUsdjpy MT4
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
Experts
Comprehensive Documentation for the JesUsdJpy Expert Advisor (EA) Overview For best result, Main Strategy: Set to true for Main Usdjpy strategy, then use default settings. Strategy2: Set this to false Unless you like the strategy This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for forex traders, with an emphasis on optimizing performance on the USD/JPY currency pair on the M5 timeframe. It features advanced trading strategies, dynamic risk management tools, and customizable settings to adapt
Happy Tiger
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
This EA build -in  3  strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on below risk level, pairs and timeframe: Medium Risk - EURNZD M1 Medium Risk - CADCHF M1  Medium Risk - USDCAD M30 Medium Risk - GBPJPY H1 Multiple strategies traded together will lead to a bigger profits and high risk!!! ## ALL STRATEGIES TESTED WITH HIGH SPREAD ##  This EA with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic to open order and take profit. It also allow user input his OWN STOPLOSS amount of sa
Radar Fibo 123
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 He applies automatic closing and locks automatically. Where you are looking for minimum and maximum earnings per month. With this tool it will help you automatically run SL that are winners Form a Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 strategy with minimum lottery entries as support and resistance Get aggressive on everything that is in that support and resistance. Active in the following month.
SureFire Revolution
Pui Yan Lam
Experts
Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Experts
Live Result:  Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combination of mathematical models in analyzing a massive amount of historic
Smart Prospector Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA, This EA uses the concept of following trends in conducting market analysis , that way it milks the entire trade setup on the trend . Analyzing market trends with precision while entering transactions, this EA also considers the Orderblock zone along with the orderflow of the market which makes the analysis more accurate which is why this Expert advisor is considered one of the best product in the financial market . The algorithm used in de
WK Trade EA
Abdulkareem Sultan Hasan Saleh
Experts
Sale ends on 09/09/2023   Note: Trading is dangerous and you can lose all your money. This is a warning  Good brevity makes sense .... It is a simple and smart expert that monitors the intraday market movements and enters with the market makers  Recommendations Test with minimal risk first Use a VPS whose location is close to the server location of the broker you are working with. Use a leverage of 1:100 or more Use    ECN   Account +     Stop Levels == 0  +   Low   spread +   Low   commission +
Goldistan HFT
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
Goldistan HFT MT4 High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control Overview Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management. The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within
Trading Keys MT4
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
3 (2)
Experts
Trading Keys is an advanced and easy to use risk calclator. Features: Drag and drop visual lines to take profit/stop loss/ entry levels. Risk calculation based on account balance / quity percentage per trade. Profit protection and trailing toggle button Auto break even toggle button Risk calculation for prop firms based on drawdown level How to setup your Trading Keys? Add trading keys to your chart Setup the parameters Save the chart as default template "Default.tpl" How to use Trading keys? C
FREE
Quantum Pulse EA
Jingzhi Wang
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Quantum Pulse EA  This automated trading system is designed to carry out "pullback" trades, with a specific focus on non-trending pairs like AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is programmed to recognize important support and resistance levels in the Forex market, with an emphasis on price reversals after notable price movements in different directions. By utilizing Moving Averages and Average True Range, the Expert Advisor is able to identify the best entry points for pullb
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
WOW Dash M16 Trend Pro Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameters General Trade Settings Money Management  Lot : Fixed (can change) Strategies  - M1-D1 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels Close Functions  - M1-D1 Strategies Close by Money Profit  - Close Total Open Profit, Close Total Open Profit Short, Close Total Open Profit Long, Close Profit/Loss Today MagicNumber  - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number. Ne
Traderspro
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Experts
TradersPro — Fully Automated Buy/Sell EA for Steady Growth Automated Buy/Sell EA Demo-tested: +200% Growth ️ Plug-and-Trade Setup — No Experience Needed Description: TradersPro is a fully automated Forex EA designed for consistent buy/sell trading with minimal supervision. It uses a smart trend-and-reversal logic with built-in risk management to help traders grow their accounts steadily. Developed after months of testing, TradersPro performs well in both trending and volatile market con
TW Scalper Robot MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Scalper Robot MT4 : A Professional Scalping Expert Advisor : Are you looking for a professional solution for quick and smart profitability in the gold market? TW Scalper Robot, a specialized scalping bot, combines 3 advanced indicators and precise trading algorithms to help you become a true trend hunter. With advanced risk management strategies, this robot executes your positions with complete protection.  Key Features of TW Scalper Robot: 1- Only One Position at a Time: Focuses on a si
DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely
Ransom Dikpen Egene
5 (3)
Experts
CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT"; Strategy = 1   ElapsedSECONDS = 7 MaxDailyProfit = 3500 MaxDailyLoss = - 1500 MaxMonthlyProfit= 10000 LS= 1.3 CSL= 1.3   ESL= 1.3   PF= 50   STP= 50 CPF= 50 TND= 50 Lot= 150 BLS= 150 CLS= 150 TradingBetween = 16 : 30 - 23 : 30 Risk_Triger=+ 010 Mg = 2001   MAX Range Allowed = 100000   Bars For Range =     1 ️️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact supp
Budicon Beast Mode
Olabode Egbeyemi Adu
Experts
Budicon:   Beast Mode The Emergence of the Financial Market Beast Only 10 copies left at current price, Final Price is $5,499 Enjoy Prop Firm Mode! With Conservative Mode on, it can handle unto 10 Pairs on $1000 Account  Set files for Forex Pairs   Available for download  In Comment Section. Enjoy Steady Equity curve Growth Take advantage of the News Monster Mode No martingale  No Risky Trading Approach Portfolio Diversification as it can trade many FOREX Pairs Proven Trading Strategies Used. D
Beast Super Signal EA
Florian Zuercher
3 (2)
Experts
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $499, now only $399! The Beast Super Signal EA is based on our best-selling Beast Super Signal indicator. The Beast Super Signal EA is a straightforward, trend-based EA that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the EA will open a buy or sell order. After purchase message me to be added to my private VIP group!
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
Momentum Multiple
Bogdan Mihail Moise
Experts
Hi and welcome to  Momentum Multiple,  The EA   does not use martingale or grid.   It only enters a trade with     active orders  and  uses a stop loss   for each trade! This expert advisor works by comparing signals from Momentum indicators, more specifically the following :  the relation between average Momentum - The current value  -  A specified user threshold (MomentumTrigger = 100 by Default). The number of bars taken in calculation for average and current Momentum can be changed by user
BTC Quantum Scalper MT4
Rujipas Plangthaisong
Experts
BTC Quantum Scalper: Precision Meets Volatility in the Crypto Market! Step into the future of automated Bitcoin trading with   BTC Quantum Scalper , an advanced algorithm meticulously engineered for the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency. Designed for traders who demand ultra-fast execution, precise risk control, and consistent performance, this EA redefines what is possible on the M1 timeframe   . IMPORTANT!   After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation ma
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
3 (2)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
Experts
CloudScalper Gold: High-Frequency Trend Breakout Specialist CloudScalper Gold is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for the high-volatility environment of the Gold market ( XAUUSD ). It combines rapid entry logic with a "safety-first" defensive suite to capture momentum moves while aggressively protecting your capital. Key Advantages Precision Entry: Unlike "grid" or "martingale" bots that stay in the market too long, CloudScalper uses a Stop-Order Breakout strategy. It only e
Ego ea
Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
4.67 (3)
Experts
Title: EGO ea - MQL4 Expert Advisor Description: Unlock the full potential of automated trading with Ego ea, a powerful MQL4 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading experience. Developed by experienced traders and programmers, this EA incorporates advanced algorithms and smart risk management to optimize your trading strategy. Key Features: Intelligent Trading Logic: Ego EA utilizes a sophisticated trading algorithm that adapts to various market conditions, ensuring consistent performanc
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (14)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully automated trading Dynamic support and resistance detection Pen
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
5 (1)
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL 100K REAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2388151 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and res
The Gold Space MT4
Ayush V Jain
5 (1)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
PolyGold Scalper MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
PolyGold Scalper is a short-term scalping system for XAUUSD that can make trading decisions based on integration with Polymarket API. Live Signal: CLICK HERE All trading is done within MetaTrader and does not require API keys or a Polymarket account. The chart includes a panel that mirrors the data feed from Polymarket and refreshes every few seconds. The EA only enters single-shot positions and manages them without the use of grid or martingale. Exits are based on a dynamic virtual stop loss an
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
AI Games Changer – MultiPair Averaging + Hedge System (Smart Directional Extended) Version: Perfected Interactive UI - MT4 (Patched) Developer: CyberBot Project P R E P A R A T II O N Enter the Games Changer Philosophy: If trading is gambling, embrace it intelligently. By activating up to 20 pairs simultaneously, complementary price patterns create a stable balance point far superior to single-pair reliance. The core principle? More data equals higher winning probabilities.
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
More from author
Basket Recovery System
Samuel Akinbowale
Utilities
Basket Recovery System : is useful for trading multiple pair on a single account, single chart. Functions Of this Ea with a simple click on a button in any Symbol row, this Utilities will, Open new Order, Set Lot, Close Order, Reverse Order, Add new Symbol, Delete Symbol, with a simple click on a Navigation Button, this Utilities will, Select all Symbol Available on Broker, ReSet Symbol Lots, Close all Order, Set Low Risk for all Symbol, Remove all Pair with spread above 2two.
FREE
DoAid
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Indicators
DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
Trend Giver
Samuel Akinbowale
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Giver is a Simple To Use indicator. Good for Scalping and Trend Following. if you need help on how to use this indicator, am here for you. Trend Giver: is for every class of traders, and can be used for Forex Trading, Binary Option, and Cryptocurrencies. Be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. It does not repaint and comes with all type of Alert. Trend Giver : Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}. Trend Giver : Can be run i
PM Redefine
Samuel Akinbowale
Indicators
PM Redefine : Is Simply, Simple, Straight and Direct in opening orders and closing of orders; PM Redefine : Can be run in all type of instrument.{Forex, Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies}. PM Redefine : Can be run in all type of TimeFrame,{M1,M5,M15,M30 , H60, H240, D, W, M}. PM Redefine : can be used for scalping and day trading. Input Parameters typeFrom_0_to_9: type in between 0 and 9 ; upper_levelAlert: if line cross this predefine level up , Arrow Buy show if : showArrow =true: lower_l
Filter:
Matthew Todorovski
13134
Matthew Todorovski 2018.05.10 14:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andrey Litvichenko
7689
Andrey Litvichenko 2017.10.29 04:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review