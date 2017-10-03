The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA is a simple and user friendly ea,designed to open and close order. It is designed to be use alone.

The PO_OSAA:Simple Beginner EA will open a new market order base on the author algorithm and modify it with TakeProfit and StopLoss.

Examples: if conditions BUY, the ea will open buy order, Ea will modify the StopLoss with xPip and TakeProfit with(xPip)*3.

This ea can be use by every level of forex trader.It can be use with all time frames.





Features

Placing of order base on the author strategy.

Modification of StopLoss and TakeProfit.





Indicator parameters

LotSize : Primary Ea lot size.

: Primary Ea lot size. SB_Setup : This will affect how Rapid Ea will Open Order.

: This will affect how Rapid Ea will Open Order. xPip : StopLoss in pip.

: StopLoss in pip. Slippage : This is a maximum allowed deviation between order open price and market price.

: This is a maximum allowed deviation between order open price and market price. SB_EaMagicNo : This is a personal identifier for trade open by this EA.

: This is a personal identifier for trade open by this EA. Reverse_Mode : this will reverse Losing Trade. See Screen shot

: this will reverse Losing Trade. See Screen shot xLot_Max : Maximum lot size a trader can open at a time.

: Maximum lot size a trader can open at a time. Ratio_Reward : this will Multiple xPip for TakeProfit.

: this will Multiple xPip for TakeProfit. Ratio_Risk : this will Multiply xPip for StopLoss.

: this will Multiply xPip for StopLoss. Martingale : This will Multiply Last lost order Lotsize by 2 but it cant be grater than xLot_Max.

Note: The Default Settings is for GBPUSD H1 All you Need is modify it to Order Pair. xStopLoss_InPip = 7 GBPUSD

The ScreenShot is from Default Settings.

Author algorithm: This are written Conditions for a trade order to be open.

Visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yesmrsamuel/seller

Please Share your experience with a review.