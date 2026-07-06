EtherNova EA

Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation

The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintaining disciplined risk management.


MT5 Version Link 


At the core of the strategy is level trading. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes historical and real-time price action to identify significant support and resistance zones, breakout levels, pullback opportunities, and areas where institutional buying or selling activity may occur. Rather than opening trades randomly, the system waits for price to interact with predefined market levels and then evaluates multiple confirmation factors before executing an order. This approach helps reduce unnecessary trades and focuses on higher-probability market conditions.

This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives:

  • New EA releases and updates
  • Strategy optimization tips
  • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
  • Trading education
  • Community discussions
  • Direct support from the development team

Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


Note:

EtherNova EA is designed for live market execution ( Can Optimize in Demo ). Historical backtesting is not required, as the EA leverages dynamic AI-assisted decision-making, real-time market structure analysis, and adaptive trading logic that cannot be fully replicated in traditional strategy tester environments. For the most accurate evaluation, it is recommended to run EtherNova EA on a demo or live account under current market conditions.


To further improve decision quality, the trading framework is designed to work alongside external Python AI applications. The Python engine can process large volumes of market information, evaluate price behavior, calculate market sentiment, and generate intelligent trading recommendations. These analytical results can be transmitted securely to the Expert Advisor, allowing the trading system to combine classical technical analysis with modern AI-driven insights.

The architecture also supports Agentic AI concepts, where specialized software agents perform dedicated analytical tasks. Separate agents can monitor market structure, identify trading levels, evaluate volatility, analyze news sentiment, monitor trading performance, and optimize risk exposure. The Expert Advisor receives the combined output of these agents and uses predefined rules to determine whether market conditions meet the required confidence level for opening or managing positions.

The level trading engine is capable of detecting important technical zones, including horizontal support and resistance, trend continuation levels, breakout areas, and potential reversal regions. By evaluating the interaction between current price and these key levels, the system attempts to enter trades only when technical conditions align with the overall market environment.

The news analysis component is designed as an optional enhancement through Python integration. External AI tools can monitor macroeconomic developments, cryptocurrency industry announcements, Ethereum ecosystem updates, regulatory news, and other market-moving events. The resulting sentiment score can be incorporated into the decision-making process to help avoid trading during unfavorable conditions or to strengthen confidence when technical and fundamental signals agree.

Before executing any position, the Expert Advisor performs multiple validation checks. These may include confirmation of market direction, volatility assessment, trend strength, level interaction, and AI-generated confidence scores. By requiring several conditions to align, the strategy seeks to improve trade selection rather than relying on a single technical indicator.

Risk management remains a fundamental part of the trading system. The Expert Advisor supports configurable position sizing, Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop functionality, break-even management, maximum simultaneous trades, spread filtering, and customizable money management parameters. These features allow traders to tailor the strategy according to their own objectives and risk tolerance.

The software is fully compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is designed to operate efficiently on Windows-based trading environments and VPS servers for continuous market monitoring. Its modular architecture also allows future expansion through additional Python modules, machine learning models, and custom analytical tools without requiring significant modifications to the core trading logic.

This Expert Advisor is intended for traders who appreciate systematic trading based on objective market analysis. By combining technical level trading with AI-assisted external analytics and modern automation concepts, it provides a flexible framework that can be adapted to evolving cryptocurrency market conditions.

Key Features

  • Intelligent level-based ETHUSD trading strategy
  • Dynamic support and resistance detection
  • Breakout and pullback trading logic
  • Python AI integration for advanced market analysis
  • Support for Agentic AI analytical workflows
  • Optional AI-assisted news sentiment evaluation
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation system
  • Configurable risk and money management
  • Stop Loss, Take Profit, trailing stop, and break-even support
  • Spread and trading condition filters
  • MT4 and MT5 compatibility
  • VPS-friendly operation
  • Modular architecture for future AI enhancements

Disclaimer: Trading leveraged financial instruments and cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss. Past performance, backtesting, and AI-generated analyses do not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.


Recommended products
CHF Portal
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
Neelo Scalper
Shahid Rasool
Experts
Neelo Scalper EA   Neelo Scalper EA FOR MT4 EA works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm. Its mean trades average holding time remains in seconds. EA put two stop orders 1 buy stop and 1 sell top and two limit orders 1 buy limit and 1 sell limit at near current price. And these 4 pending orders frequently keep modifying at predefined timer in seconds at predefined distance from current price. And during news events and sudden high volatility events EA took these orders into trade
Bravo Trader
Matas Milevicius
Experts
Hello all traders,this is my new creation named Bravo Trader EA. :) All traders are constantly looking for something new, and promising in their trades. My new creation should meet the expectations of every trader. ;) At first i would like to warn who should use my robot,this is very important rules! Rule 1 : Your broker must have RAW spreads,or spreads not higher like 0.6 points.If your broker does not meet the specified criteria please do not buy my robot! Rule 2 : You must use good and stabl
Radar Fibo 123
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340 He applies automatic closing and locks automatically. Where you are looking for minimum and maximum earnings per month. With this tool it will help you automatically run SL that are winners Form a Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 strategy with minimum lottery entries as support and resistance Get aggressive on everything that is in that support and resistance. Active in the following month.
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
SureFire Revolution
Pui Yan Lam
Experts
Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
FxGold marathon breakout
Mr Anuchat Udomsin
Experts
FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern. EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result . EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which  is a volatile and highly liquid commodity Features: Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss. Auto MM Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing. All opened positi
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experts
Reversal Overlap Bot is an automated trading strategy. No technical indicators are used in the work. At the beginning of trading, the first order is placed in a certain direction (at your option). When you open a new candle, this order is closed if it is in profit. Otherwise, the next order opens in the opposite direction. Orders are closed when profit is reached. If there are unprofitable orders on the chart, the robot will close one of them. When closing loss-making orders, the profit covers t
GU Spot
Wartono
Experts
GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
Twins Grid System
Yimin Wu
Experts
Please download User Guide / set files / Strategy Tester Report from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689449 Twins Grid System is a powerful and flexible tool for experienced trader. This system is consist of 2 full grids: Grid A and Grid B, each full grid contains 4 basic grid: BuyLimits Grid, SellLimits Grid, BuyStops Grid and SellStops Grid. There are 31 system parameters, 22 parameters for each basic grid. It’s able to create various kinds of grid strategies. Features (1) Some grid
Trend Rider AI
Duc Viet Bui
Experts
Trend Rider AI is the name of my EA. It operates based on trends, entering trades according to a preset price range until a set profit is reached, at which point it closes all positions. Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2179495 Recommended : ・Initial Deposit: 2000$ ・Currency: USDCHF,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDCHF,.... Key Parameters for Configuration: ・StepPrice = 10; The distance between two orders is 10 pips. ・ProfitThreshold = 1; When the total profit of either Buy or Sell orders
Economic Strategis
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Economic Strategist: Advanced Economic Intelligence Economic Strategist is a high-performance trading system designed for professional traders who value a synergy of classic technical analysis and modern capital management algorithms. The bot specializes in identifying institutional price zones and adaptive position management in dynamic market conditions. Built on the principle of Capital Preservation, Economic Strategist implements a multi-level signal filtering system and flexible risk calib
Smoothed Duster EA
John Wangombe
Experts
This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.57 (7)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  normal stable EA Function just set the EA on  Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot
FREE
Stardust
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
StarDust searches for divergences in the values of several indicators considering them as signs of flat and enters the market if a relatively steady trend is detected. The Expert Advisor trades "basic" symbols with a low spread. The best results are achieved on М15. The EA automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quote flows. Settings Comment_to_orders – comment to a placed order. The field can be left blank if no comment is required. MM – enable money management with automatic setting of a worki
Quant MT4 Gold
Ng Jing Zhi
Experts
Quant King EA   — Built for Gold If you are interested in purchasing the full source code, feel free to contact me via private message. The source code is available for a one-time buyout at   10,999 USDT . Or Buy here then contact me. Trading gold was never meant to be guesswork. Quant King EA   is an intelligent trend-following grid system, purpose-built for XAUUSD. It doesn't chase noise. It doesn't trade blindly. It waits for the market to align — and when it does, it executes with precisio
Zenith Aquarius Booster MT4
Chak Man Cheung
Experts
Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
Vikopo RSI MT4
Farahbod Nikfar
Experts
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo RSI MT4 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116162 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formidable
AutoBBbot v1
Ulugbek Sadullaev
Experts
Здравствуйте уважаемые автотрейдеры. Представляю Вам полностью автоматизированного торгового советника    AutoBBbot v1. Данный торговый советник открывает ордер по сигналу Bolinger Bands. Рекомендую торговать советником на индексах # NASDAQ_m , # DJI 30_m  и  # SP 500_m у брокера Freshforex на счетах Market Pro . Если Вы купите прямо сейчас этот советник за эту сумму, то я Вам абсолютно бесплатно отдам нового советника " AutoBBbot v0.4". После покупки свяжитесь со мной через электронную почту: s
NIGHTCrusher
Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
Gold Smart EA AR X
Samir Arman
Experts
Product Name: Gold Smart EA AR X Gold Smart EA AR X   is a sophisticated automated trading solution specifically engineered for the   XAUUSD (Gold)   market. Unlike simple indicator-based systems, this EA utilizes a multi-layered logic that combines Trend Following, Moving Average Crossovers, and a unique   US Dollar (USD) Correlation Engine   to filter out market noise and execute high-probability trades. Designed for the modern trader, the EA monitors the market on the   M5 timeframe   but val
EA GapAngle
Hong Ling Mu
5 (1)
Experts
FOREX market is life itself. There is no such thing as a stable life. The same applies to FOREX. It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range. Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently. Eventually, things will return to a stable range. When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity. You shouldn't miss out on this chance. This robot uses the Envelope indicator to e
FREE
Quant Algo
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
Quant Algo Trader is fully automated bot for multi-currency pairs trading. This fully automated algo target few TP pips on every pair attached. The bot can trade more than 20 pairs without a challenge. The trades are opened in ONE DIRECTIONAL on every pair, which means that if EURUSD pair open Sell Trades, it will not open any Buy trade on the same EURUSD. The same on the whole entire pairs. This Algo Bot does not use any Indicator. It is based on Quote and Base Currency strategy which works sim
Goldistan HFT
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
Goldistan HFT MT4 High-Frequency Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD RSI Momentum Filter | Adaptive Grid Logic | Integrated Risk Control Overview Goldistan HFT is an automated trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold) trading and operates using high-frequency execution logic combined with RSI-based momentum filtering and adaptive grid management. The EA applies structured trade deployment rules and built-in capital monitoring mechanisms within
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Experts
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
Smart Math EA
Erik Shahazizyan
Experts
The advisor is a flexible solution with a grid strategy. Easy to operate and at the same time effective. It can be used both for accelerating a deposit and for conservative trading, depending on the settings. Uses auto lot and averaging to optimize trading. It is an excellent tool in skillful hands, providing stable results. Those who write a comment and rate honestly will get a Pro Set. Recommendations: Currency Pair: EURUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposit: $500 Brokers: Exness, Alpari, RoboFore
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Experts
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine precision entries based on RSI levels with the flexibility of an adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors overbought and oversold market conditions in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments. Key Features: Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds (e.g. 70/30 or cu
Lightning Scalper MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141828 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141829 Lightning Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD / Gold trading on the M5 timeframe, built for traders who prefer fast, structured, and risk-controlled execution without using martingale. This EA uses a dynamic virtual trigger system to monitor price movement and open BUY or SELL trades when price reaches predefined breakout-style trigger levels. The trigge
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  1   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF  649   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  920   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
More from author
HedgeGrid EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
HedgeGrid Pro is an automated trading system designed for traders who want to use hedging techniques combined with structured pending order placement. The EA focuses on flexible market entry, controlled exposure, and adaptive order positioning without the need for constant manual monitoring. The system supports both directional trading and balanced hedging approaches, making it suitable for a wide range of market conditions. This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
ATR Master Ea
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
ATR Master EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capture significant market moves while maintaining strict risk control. This professional-grade trading system combines the reliability of Moving Average trend confirmation with the precision of ATR (Average True Range) based entries and dynamic position management. =================== DM me for Set file ================ This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trad
FREE
Relative Strength Index HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Relative Strength Index HFT is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading on Forex markets. It combines three powerful trading strategies with advanced risk management, RSI filtering, and HFT optimization features. # TRADING STRATEGIES = STRATEGY 1: Moving Average Crossover • Uses dual Moving Avera
Quantum Turtle HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
OVERVIEW Turtle Trading EA v4 is an automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed by Richard Dennis in the 1980s. This EA implements a classic Donchian Channel breakout strategy with modern risk management features including dynamic position sizing based on account equity. STRATEGY Entry Signal: Opens BUY when price breaks above 20-period high; Opens SELL when price breaks below 20-period low Exit Signal: Closes BUY at 10-period low; Closes SELL at 10-period
Gold Rocket MT4
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Gold Rocket HFT is a professional automated trading system for MT4 designed to exploit Gold (XAUUSD) volatility by dynamically switching between impulse momentum scalping and daily wick retracements. For Gold Rocket HFT MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160396 *Professional Introduction Gold Rocket HFT   is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the unique volatility profile of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed for both retail traders and instituti
Gold Rocket HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Institutional Gold (XAUUSD) High-Frequency Momentum Scalper. Built for Explosive Growth Without Grids, Martingale, or Dangerous Risk. ================================================================= Once you purchased ; Please DM me for set file for  Key Input Parameters ================================================================== For Gold Rocket MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186533 Gold Rocket HFT   is a professional automated trading system engineered specifically fo
Equity Multiplier Pro
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Equity Multiplier Pro – XAUUSD Expert Advisor Risk Warning: Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in partial or complete loss of capital. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This Expert Advisor is not a profit-guaranteeing system. Overview This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) using a momentum-based strategy. It operates on the M5 timeframe and is suitable for traders who prefer systematic and rule-based execution.
Pivot Scalper X
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Product Overview PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology. The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic. The EA is designed to operate with: One open position at a time Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions. This is our o
Renko BB Scalper
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Indicators
Renko BB Scalper is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Renko price structure with Bollinger Bands and a smoothed moving average crossover model to highlight potential short-term trading opportunities. The indicator is designed for traders who prefer noise-reduced price visualization and volatility-based analysis. This tool is for analytical and decision-support purposes and does not execute trades automatically... This is our official communication channel for all Forex
Quantum Bullion EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Quantum Bullion EA — Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (MT5) Product Overview Quantum Bullion EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The system applies a combination of momentum, trend-strength, volatility, and price-channel indicators together with automated trade management tools. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a rule-based, indicator-driven approach to market execution. This is our official communication channel for a
EtherNova MT5
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
Experts
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review