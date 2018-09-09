Strong Oscillator is an indicator designed to find indicator trends. It finds trends using a set of algorithms and a set of indicators.





This indicator is a trend indicator. Helps to find trends easily. You can use this indicator alone, or you can use it as an auxiliary indicator for other strategically appropriate indicators. You can use it as a trend validation indicator.





Suggestions and Features

There are 4 level lines on the indicator.

These level lines 5, 20 and 80 are 95 lines.

5, 20 level lines are used to find the up trend.

80, 95 level lines are used to find the down trend.









Parameters