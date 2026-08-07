Rhino PDF Trade Report MT4

Rhino PDF Trade Report — export your MT4 trading history to PDF


Turn your MetaTrader 4 account history into a clean, print-ready PDF trading report in one click. Run the script, pick a date range or a number of trades, and get a document you can send to an investor, attach to a prop-firm application, file for your accountant, or keep as a trading journal.

No screenshots, no spreadsheets, no copy-paste. Free.

What you get


Page 1 — performance overview

  • Net result, number of trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy and total volume
  • Equity curve of cumulative profit across the reported trades
  • Win / loss and buy / sell breakdown
  • Result by weekday — see which days actually make you money
  • Result by symbol — your best and worst instruments, ranked

Page 2 and onward — full trade register


Every closed trade, one row each:

  • Position ticket
  • Open time and close time
  • Symbol and direction (BUY / SELL, colour-coded with an up/down marker)
  • Volume, entry price, exit price
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Swap and commission, shown separately
  • Net profit per trade, with running totals

The register flows across as many pages as your history needs — 10 trades or 1000.

Choose exactly what to report


  • By date range — from / to, for a month, a quarter, a year
  • By number of trades — the last 20, 50, 200 closed positions
  • By symbol — report a single instrument, or leave empty for all

Built to look professional


  • True vector output. Zoom to 800% and every line and number stays razor sharp. Nothing is a screenshot.
  • Real, selectable text. Search it, copy figures out of it, index it.
  • Tiny files. A full statement is a few dozen kilobytes, not megabytes — easy to email.
  • Landscape A4, designed to print exactly as it appears on screen.
  • Numbers are right-aligned to a consistent decimal count, so columns of figures line up the way a real financial statement should.

 How to use it

  1. Attach the script to any chart.
  2. Choose the selection mode, date range or trade count, and an optional symbol filter.
  3. The PDF is written to `MQL4\Files\RhinoPDF` — the exact path is printed in the Experts journal.

Works on any MetaTrader 4 account: live, demo, hedging or netting, any broker, any instrument — forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.

 Inputs

Input
 What it does
Selection mode
 By number of trades, or by date range
By number: how many trades
 Report the N most recent closed trades
By date: from / to
 Report everything closed inside the range
Symbol filter
 One symbol, or empty for all 
Output file
 File name written under MQL4\Files\RhinoPDF

Notes


  • - This is a reporting tool. It does not trade and does not modify positions.
  • - It reads closed trades from your account history only.
  • - Results are reconstructed from your deal history, so figures match the platform exactly.

Questions, feature requests or custom work — message me on MQL4 or Telegram. If this tool is useful to you, a review helps more than you'd think.
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