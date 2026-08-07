Rhino PDF Trade Report MT4

Rhino PDF Trade Report — export your MT4 trading history to PDF





Turn your MetaTrader 4 account history into a clean, print-ready PDF trading report in one click. Run the script, pick a date range or a number of trades, and get a document you can send to an investor, attach to a prop-firm application, file for your accountant, or keep as a trading journal.





No screenshots, no spreadsheets, no copy-paste. Free.





What you get





Page 1 — performance overview





Net result, number of trades, win rate , profit factor , expectancy and total volume

, , expectancy and total volume Equity curve of cumulative profit across the reported trades

of cumulative profit across the reported trades Win / loss and buy / sell breakdown

and breakdown Result by weekday — see which days actually make you money

— see which days actually make you money Result by symbol — your best and worst instruments, ranked





Page 2 and onward — full trade register





Every closed trade, one row each:





Position ticket

Open time and close time

and Symbol and direction (BUY / SELL, colour-coded with an up/down marker)

Volume, entry price , exit price

, Stop Loss and Take Profit

and Swap and commission , shown separately

and , shown separately Net profit per trade, with running totals





The register flows across as many pages as your history needs — 10 trades or 1000.





Choose exactly what to report





By date range — from / to, for a month, a quarter, a year

— from / to, for a month, a quarter, a year By number of trades — the last 20, 50, 200 closed positions

— the last 20, 50, 200 closed positions By symbol — report a single instrument, or leave empty for all





Built to look professional





True vector output. Zoom to 800% and every line and number stays razor sharp. Nothing is a screenshot.

Zoom to 800% and every line and number stays razor sharp. Nothing is a screenshot. Real, selectable text. Search it, copy figures out of it, index it.

Search it, copy figures out of it, index it. Tiny files. A full statement is a few dozen kilobytes, not megabytes — easy to email.

A full statement is a few dozen kilobytes, not megabytes — easy to email. Landscape A4 , designed to print exactly as it appears on screen.

, designed to print exactly as it appears on screen. Numbers are right-aligned to a consistent decimal count, so columns of figures line up the way a real financial statement should.





How to use it





Attach the script to any chart. Choose the selection mode, date range or trade count, and an optional symbol filter. The PDF is written to `MQL4\Files\RhinoPDF` — the exact path is printed in the Experts journal.





Works on any MetaTrader 4 account: live, demo, hedging or netting, any broker, any instrument — forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.





Inputs





Input

What it does

Selection mode

By number of trades, or by date range

By number: how many trades

Report the N most recent closed trades

By date: from / to

Report everything closed inside the range

Symbol filter

One symbol, or empty for all

Output file

File name written under MQL4\Files\RhinoPDF





Notes





- This is a reporting tool . It does not trade and does not modify positions.

. It does not trade and does not modify positions. - It reads closed trades from your account history only.

- Results are reconstructed from your deal history, so figures match the platform exactly.





Questions, feature requests or custom work — message me on MQL4 or Telegram. If this tool is useful to you, a review helps more than you'd think.