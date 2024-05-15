Heikin Ashi candlesticks are a powerful tool for traders, offering a clear and smooth visualization of market trends. Unlike traditional candlesticks, they filter out market noise, providing a cleaner view of the market's direction and strength, which helps traders make more informed decisions.

The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator from Minions Labs takes this a step further by integrating the Hull Moving Average for enhanced smoothing and precision. This indicator not only simplifies trend identification but also offers customizable alerts, ensuring traders never miss crucial market movements.





Why Should I Care About the Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed?

The Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed indicator is a game-changer for traders. By combining the smoothing power of the Hull Moving Average with the trend clarity of Heikin Ashi candlesticks, it provides a unique tool for identifying market trends and potential entry points. Its exclusive features, such as customizable alerts, ensure you stay ahead of market movements, making it an invaluable addition to any trading strategy.

With Hull Heikin Ashi Smoothed, you get more than just a trend indicator. You gain access to a tool that adapts to your trading style, offering the precision and alerts you need to make timely and profitable trading decisions. Its ability to highlight significant market moves while filtering out noise gives you a clear advantage in the fast-paced trading environment.





How Does the Hull Heikin Ashi Work?

The Hull Heikin Ashi uses a color-coding system to identify normal candlesticks and strong movements, making it easy to spot key market trends. Candles without wicks on one side indicate strong movements. If alerts are enabled, the indicator notifies you using various methods.

Traditional Smoothed Heikin Ashi charts overlay directly on candlestick charts, which can be confusing. We've separated it into a sub-window, providing clarity and making it easier to interpret market movements. This separation allows you to focus on the Heikin Ashi signals without the clutter of standard candlesticks, enhancing your trading efficiency.





How to "Read" the Hull Heikin Ashi Indicator?

Through a multi-colored layer on your chart, you can immediately spot changes in direction (Dojis), as well as consolidations and strong movements, in a smooth and efficient way, without whipsaws.

Reading your normal candlesticks chart and with the help of Hull Heikin Ashi, you can spot and be more certain of a possible entry in the right direction of the trend.

You can enable the vision of the Hull Moving Average to calibrate the indicator properly, finding the perfect combination of smoothing and Price Action.





Settings

Color for Normal UP candles (top & bottom wicks)

Color for Strong UP candles (no wicks on bottom)

Color for Normal DOWN candles (top & bottom wicks)

Color for Strong DOWN candles (no wicks on top)

Show Hull Moving Average on chart?

Hull Moving Average period



Velocity (100=Normal/Classic calculation)



Price type used in calculation

Activate Alerts?

Show Alerts in MT5 Popup?



Send Alerts by e-Mail?



Send Alerts to your MT5 Mobile App?



Seconds to wait before repeating an Alert



Subject Prefix for Alert



Fires up alert only on Candle Close





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About Us

Flavio Jarabeck is the owner of MinionsLabs.com, dedicated to enhancing the skills and knowledge of professional traders with advanced trading robots and indicators, enabling them to explore new strategies in various markets and assets.



