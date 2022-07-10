Alpha BOT is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair.

The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility.

Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y.







Requirements:

Leverage 1:30 or higher





Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. )





Run EA on AUDCAD symbol and any Time Frame. ( does not require any specific setting. )





If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA.





EA will adjust lot size to your balance and use compound percentage to get parabolic yield curve, you can change it manually to constant lot, start from 0.01.

"money management" Progression Value:

1500 - High Risk

2000 - Medium Risk

2500 - Low Risk

Etc.

When testing, please wait until all history is loaded, it may take a few minutes.