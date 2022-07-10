AlphaBot

5

Alpha BOT is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair.

The principle of operation is based on support and resistance, uses pullback of currency pairs and deep machine learning, the EA independently adjusts to market volatility.

Tested in sample and in out of sample with positive results since 2010y.



Requirements:

  • Leverage 1:30 or higher 

  • Minimum deposit 1000 USD, recomended 5000 USD ( or the same in another currency. )

  • Run EA on AUDCAD symbol and any Time Frame. ( does not require any specific setting. )

  • If your broker uses non-standard symbols such as "AUDCADm" ( Postfix m ) or "a.AUDCAD" ( Prefix a. ) or any other prefix or postfix , you can manually enter the prefix and postfix in inputs tab EA.


EA will adjust lot size to your balance and use compound percentage to get parabolic yield curve, you can change it manually to constant lot, start from 0.01.

"money management" Progression Value:

1500  - High Risk 
2000  - Medium Risk
2500  - Low Risk 
Etc.

When testing, please wait until all history is loaded, it may take a few minutes.

Reviews 8
sapsa
29
sapsa 2022.10.27 14:15 
 

I bought this EA and I am satisfied. stable profits and low DD for several months

Maciej Sliwa
23
Maciej Sliwa 2022.07.12 21:46 
 

Job well done mate, that's a pretty impressive begining, keep it up !!!

First money honey !!! not bad not bad. It's so nice to create own set files. I will keep you updated about the progress

Patryk Artur Klimczyk
499
Patryk Artur Klimczyk 2022.07.11 01:38 
 

I've been using this EA for a few months now. All the time is profitable. Great !

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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GoldForge
Piotr Stepien
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Current price valid only for the launch—a limited-time promotion lasting a few hours. The Forge of Market Intelligence In the realm of algorithmic trading, where countless systems chase the same signals and fall into the same traps, GoldForge stands apart as a sophisticated analytical engine designed exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD). Like a master blacksmith who understands the exact temperature and pressure needed to forge unbreakable steel, GoldForge analyzes multiple layers of market
Volume Profile MT4
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This is a volume profile that shows the volume with a fixed constant time frame that you set. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting study that displays trading activity over a specified time period at specified price leve
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This is a volume profile where you can customize the time period you want. You can do this with a line or choose automatic functions such as showing the volume from the last time period. The indicator also shows the maximum volume value (VPOC - VOLUME POINT OF CONTROL) and the average value, colors and settings you can adjust as you like, there are many possibilities. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume time frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Profile  is an advanced charting
Market Profile MT4
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Concept of  Market Profile  was created at Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) by trader   Peter Steidlmayer  and first published during the 1980s as CBOT product. Market profile by itself is not a stand-alone strategy, but a different way how you can view the market and make better trading decisions. They have seen a market as an auction process which is affected by supply and demand the same way as every other auction, for example, development of prices of food, gas etc. The price goes up as long th
Volume Zone Range MT4
Piotr Stepien
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This indicator shows the high volume zone. From the last minutes that you set yourself, the image of the volume zone is generated on an ongoing basis. The indicator also shows the V-Poc, Average Volumen and V-WAP lines. if you are using high intervals you must enter a large number of minutes. the zone builds itself up as the chart moves. if you want to build a zone from:  last day - 1440 minutes,    last week - 10080 minutes, ... etc. If you need an indicator that shows the constant volume zone
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This is an indicator that shows high volume zones and very important points such as V-POC, Average Volume and V-WAP, its use is very similar to the volume Profile but has much more use, You can adjust the time interval in which the zone is to be built, I recommend high compartments type D1, W, M. But if you are using very low time intervals you can also use lower TF zones. If you need an indicator that shows the variable   volume zone range frames there is  ...HERE... Volume Zone  is an advan
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The channel Forex indicator is designed with extreme price values for a specific period in mind. The indicator comprises of three distinctly colored lines that resembles those of the Bollinger Bands. Basic Trading Signals Buy Signal: Go long when price opens and closes above the middle medium  line of the indicator, and trades along the upper channel border. Sell Signal: Go short when price opens and closes below the middle medium blue line of the indicator, and trades along lower channel b
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Quant PRO  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT5 platform and multi currency pair. Uses genetic optimizations and all its settings are adjusted on an ongoing basis to this it does not require optimization, During its operation all parameters are adjusted to current trends and market volatility. EA automatically selects the currency pairs it works on, You only need to run them on AUDCAD symbol and you don't have to adjust anything. Tested in sample and in o
Manager PRO
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Manager PRO is an advanced tool for automated position management in the Forex market, designed to optimize profits and minimize losses. The EA automatically closes positions when a specified profit or loss threshold is reached, enabling precise risk management across multiple symbols simultaneously. This tool is ideal for prop firms, where controlling daily loss limits is crucial. Key Features: Profit and Loss Management: Automatically closes positions when profit or loss reaches the specified
Order Panel MT5
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The Automatic Order Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed for professional traders, offering convenient and efficient management of all types of orders on the MT5 platform. The panel is inspired by professional order management systems used in institutional trading terminals, offering a seamless and fast trading experience. Key Features: Supports all types of orders: The panel handles market orders (buy/sell), as well as all types of pending orders such as: Buy Limit Se
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Sigma PROP – Advanced Multi-Pair Prop Trading EA After years of in-depth research, development, and rigorous testing, Sigma PROP was created – an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) written in MQL5 and specifically designed for both prop firm challenges and professional trading accounts. Unlike conventional EAs that require manual setup on each symbol, Sigma PROP only needs to be attached to EUR/USD . From there, it automatically manages trading across AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, and NZD/CAD , applying its stra
Crypto Liquidation Heatmap
Piotr Stepien
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Real Market Liquidity Levels This Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 displays real liquidity levels taken directly from the live market via an external API. The data is drawn on your broker’s MT5 chart in real time. Real market levels – independent from broker prices Liquidity levels are automatically adjusted to the current price , even if your broker has a small price offset compared to real market prices. This ensures you always see true pending orders from major market participants , not jus
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Robson Fernandes
407
Robson Fernandes 2025.03.06 22:14 
 

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forexthai.in.th
623
forexthai.in.th 2024.03.23 21:06 
 

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- Md Rashidul Hasan
4472
- Md Rashidul Hasan 2024.02.17 17:37 
 

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Krzysztof Osówniak
38
Krzysztof Osówniak 2023.04.19 11:25 
 

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sapsa
29
sapsa 2022.10.27 14:15 
 

I bought this EA and I am satisfied. stable profits and low DD for several months

Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy
601
Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.09.04 20:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maciej Sliwa
23
Maciej Sliwa 2022.07.12 21:46 
 

Job well done mate, that's a pretty impressive begining, keep it up !!!

First money honey !!! not bad not bad. It's so nice to create own set files. I will keep you updated about the progress

Patryk Artur Klimczyk
499
Patryk Artur Klimczyk 2022.07.11 01:38 
 

I've been using this EA for a few months now. All the time is profitable. Great !

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