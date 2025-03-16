MultiTf Firmar

1) This expert advisor is based on a MACD indicator to determine trend with multi-timeframe analysis.

2) Among the inputs that can be adjusted are:-

i) Lot type (dropdown list) - Lot size

- Risk per trade

ii) Lot size - Minimum value is 0.01

iii) Risk per trade - Means the value of money lost if hit by a stoploss for each position

iv) Stoploss - Stop loss value in pips

v) Takeprofit - Take profit value in pips

vi) Multi-timeframe filter - Means single timeframe will be used if value is set to 0. The value refers to the timeframe level. For example, if the value is set to 1, the H4 timeframe (which is current timeframe) will be used with the D1 timeframe.

3) Magic number variable is also provided if you want to trade multiple pairs at one time. For each pair must use a unique magic number. 1 pair uses 1 chart. If you want to trade 10 pairs simultaneously, then you need to open 10 chart pairs with a unique magic number variable each.







