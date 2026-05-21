VolFire

Volfire 3.0: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor

Special Offer !!  Discount price $375, Secure your lifetime access NOW before it set to normal price $650.

Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement. By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynamic Fibonacci levels, this EA identifies highly accurate breakout zones to capture massive market trends.

Unlike basic breakout robots that bleed capital during ranging markets, Volfire 3.0 is engineered with advanced defensive algorithms. It has been rigorously tested and optimized to survive extreme market conditions, delivering a smooth equity curve with exceptional recovery capabilities.

Core Trading Logic

Volfire 3.0 does not rely on lagging indicators. It calculates the pure price action of the Daily Ranges and projects proprietary Fibonacci zones. When market volume pushes the price to break these zones, the EA executes precision trades. It is specifically designed to exploit high-volatility instruments, allowing you to ride the trend while strictly protecting your balance.

Key Features and Competitive Advantages

Smart Circuit Breaker (Max Line Entries) Sideways and choppy markets are the biggest enemies of breakout strategies. Volfire 3.0 introduces a customizable entry limit per Fibonacci line. If the price whipsaws and triggers false breakouts repeatedly, the EA will automatically stop trading on that specific level for the rest of the day. This feature drastically reduces unnecessary stop losses and protects your capital.

Weekend Gap Hunter Strategy Capitalize on Monday market gaps like a professional. Volfire 3.0 features a smart weekend logic that automatically hides your Take Profit on Friday night while keeping your Stop Loss firmly in place. If the market opens on Monday with a massive gap in your favor, the EA allows the profit to run beyond your original target before closing the trade.

Adaptive Risk Management (Dynamic or Static SL) Every trader has a different risk appetite. Volfire gives you total control by offering two Stop Loss modes. Choose the Dynamic Stop Loss that automatically adapts its distance based on current market volatility and Fibonacci spacing, or choose the Static Stop Loss for a fixed, mathematically strict risk limit.

Advanced Profit Protection Equipped with highly responsive Break Even and Trailing Stop mechanisms. Once your trade is in profit, Volfire 3.0 will immediately secure your position, ensuring that a winning trade never turns into a losing one.

Step Compounding System For investors looking for aggressive long-term portfolio growth, the EA includes a safe step-compounding feature. It automatically calculates and increases the lot size based on your growing balance, accelerating your profit curve without risking margin calls.

Proven Backtest Performance This EA is built on verified statistical edges. Based on long-term historical data, Volfire 3.0 boasts:

Low Drawdown: Engineered to keep maximum equity drawdown highly stable, historically testing around the 11 to 16 percent mark on fixed lots.

High Recovery Factor: Capable of bouncing back from losing streaks up to 8 times faster than standard Expert Advisors.

Positive Profit Factor: A mathematically proven win-loss ratio that ensures long-term profitability.


Optimal Setup and Recommendations :

Supported Instruments: Highly volatile pairs are recommended. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

Timeframe: D1 for the main Fibonacci anchor and H1 for chart attachment and execution.

Broker Account: A Raw Spread or ECN account with a low commission is strictly recommended for optimal Trailing Stop performance.

Minimum Deposit: 200 USD for fixed lot trading.

Leverage 1:100 minimal. 

Infrastructure: A low-latency VPS is recommended to keep the EA running 24 hours a day.

Important Note for Users Volfire 3.0 is a ready-to-trade algorithmic system. All complex parameters have been optimized under the hood. Simply attach the EA to your chart, set your preferred trading hours based on your broker's server time, and let the algorithm do the heavy lifting.

Take control of your algorithmic trading journey. Download the demo, run it on your strategy tester, and see the power of Volfire 3.0 for yourself.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT4 Version is Here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176797



SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


DISCLAIMER: Trading on financial markets involves risk. Past performance, backtest, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results. This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation. The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row. Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken. Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors. Disciplined traders understand risk management well, by purchasing this EA, you agree to it.
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