STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA

ABOUT:

This Robot is based on Price Action mostly Trendlines and Support & Restistance. The Robot Also uses 2 Strategies which you can choose from by choosing which one to use (True/False) Strategy 1: One Entry at a time with Fixed TP and SL.

Strategy 2: Grid and Matingale. You can also use this EA as a Indicator by Turning Trading off also by using (True/False). You can aslo use Lot multiply on loss if you want or use fixed lotsize.

The Minimum Balance for this EA is $20.

This EA work on All currency pairs, All Boom and Crash indices, All indices, Metals and Stocks.

Also Great On Volatility Indices at Deriv.

THE ROBOT HAS THE FOLLOWING:

A Risk Management Section. Grid and Martingale Section ( When you Choose to use this STRATEGY) . PARAMETERS: Trendline Section.

Support and Resistance Section. You Can Also Choose/change the colours of the indicators.

You Can use The Robot For Scalping, Day Trading and Swing trades.

- Adjustable TP & SL

- Adjustable Lotsize

- EA HAS ACCURACY OF UP TO 92%

- Work on all Currency pairs

- Work on all indices(like NAS100 & VOLATILITY)

- As we all know trading Has a Risk No one or nothing can be 100% accurate all the time

FOREX TRADING IS RISKY YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR OWN LOSSES

USE AT OWN RISK!!!

ONLY TRADE WITH MONEY YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE!

GOODLUCK!!! ENJOY STARGOGS PRICE ACTION EA AS A ROBOT OR INDICATOR.