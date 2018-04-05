Scalper Magic

Welcome to Scalper Magic!

Scalper Magic is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for scalping the EUR/USD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This EA is optimized to operate efficiently and effectively in short intervals, maximizing profit opportunities from every small market movement.

Key Features:

  • Optimized for Scalping: Designed to capitalize on small price fluctuations in EUR/USD, leveraging scalping opportunities on the H1 timeframe.

  • Proven Strategy: Utilizes a combination of sophisticated algorithms and proven scalping strategies to identify the best entry and exit points. Each trade is supported by rigorous technical analysis.

  • Advanced Risk Management: Each trade includes adjustable stop loss and take profit levels to limit risk and maximize profit potential. Additionally, it features trailing stop loss and take profit to provide greater protection and capitalize on favorable price movements.

  • Automatic Adaptability: The EA automatically adjusts trade frequency and lot size based on your account size and risk settings.

  • Performance Evidence: Backtests show a consistent growth curve with stringent control of drawdowns and quick recovery. The system has been extensively tested with historical data and across different market environments.

  • Easy Setup: Install the EA on the EUR/USD chart and set the maximum allowable drawdown according to your preferences. The EA will automatically manage trade frequency and lot size.

  • No High-Risk Strategies: This EA avoids the use of high-risk strategies such as grid trading, martingale, or risky risk management methods.

  • Minimum Account Balance: Recommended for accounts with a minimum balance of $300.

Backtesting:

Run EUR/USD on the H1 timeframe using the default settings or adjust the maximum allowable drawdown as needed. You can also manually experiment with trade frequency to see different results.

Configuration:

  • Lots: Adjust the lot size to use (this will only be considered when "RiskPercent" is 0).
  • RiskPercent: Set the risk percentage for each trade (if 0, the lot sizes set in "Lots" will be used).
  • Compound Enables: If enabled, the risk percentage will account for the current balance; otherwise, it will use the initial balance from backtesting.
  • TpPoints: Distance in points for Take Profit.
  • SlPoints: Distance in points for Stop Loss.
  • Begin Trading Hour: Hour to start new trades.
  • End Trading Hour: Hour to stop new trades.
  • Timeframe: Timeframe for analyzing the chart (recommended "1 Hour").


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XIRO Robot MT5
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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