MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The EA strategy
- This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time;
- Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300;
- It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to trade where you define the hours you don't want the EA to trade.
Parameters
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value (currency): this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum Spread to allow any Trade: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
Bad time to trade
- Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): this input defines the starting bad hour the EA will not trade;
- Defines the starting minute the EA will not Trade (0..59): this input defines the starting bad minute of the starting bad hour the EA will not trade;
- Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): this input defines the ending bad hour the EA will not trade;
- Defines the ending minute the EA will not Trade (0..59): this input defines the ending bad minute of the ending bad hour the EA will not trade;
- Defines the BAD day of week to trade: this input indicates the day of the week the EA should not trade. The tests indicate that Friday is the worst day;
Indicator's Inputs
- Price applied to all indicators: the price used on Bollinger Bands, MACD and MA;
MACD Inputs
- MACD Open Level: the open oscilation level;
- MACD Close Level: the close oscilation level;
- MACD Fast EMA Period: period used by MACD fast EMA;
- MACD Slow EMA Period: period used by MACD slow EMA;
- MACD Signal Period: period of MACD signal;
- MACD Shift: shift used on MACD indicator;
MA inputs
- MA Trend Period: the trend period used on MA calculations;
- MA Shift: the shift used on MA calculations;
Bollinger Bands Inputs
- Bollinger Bands Period: the period used on Bollinger Bands;
- Bollinger Bands Deviation: the deviation used on Bollinger Bands;
- Bollinger Bands Shift: The shift (number of bars) used on Bollinger Bands calculations.
Warning! The default input values are already optimized for EURUSD at time frame M15, current spread and netted account mode with leverage 1:100 and initial deposit of US$ 300. Always use the strategy tester optimization to set the best values for your assets, time frame, spread and account mode. It is very important and strongly recommended for successful trading. Optimize the input values as your needs.