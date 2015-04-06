WPR Hit

XperX WPR Hit uses WPR (Williams' PercentRange) to determine the highest/Lowest Hit count from the top and bottom to make a trade order.

It is equipped  with a Efficient Savior Martingale which do a Reverse Buy/Sell before activating the Martingale.

The Reverse Buy/Sell will help to balance user's Margin before activating Martinglae .

Addon:

  • Display ReadingPanel
  • Realtime update with Bid and Wpr readings.
  • Auto Display Setting Candles 

Best Timing 5mins, 30mins and 1 hour.

Trade Settings:

  • Lots Size - Initial lots value, will be duplicated every step (values: 0.01-1).
  • TakeProfit - Take profit (valyes 5 to 20).
  • Martingale Steps Lots - Distance in pips which will open a new trade (values: 30-100).
  • Martingale Take Profit - Martingale Take profit (valyes 5 to 20).
  • Trailing Stop  ON/OFF - Switch on/off Trailing Stop.
  • Matingale ON/ OFF - Switch on/off Matingale.
  • Reverse trade ON/OFF - Switch on/off Reverse Buy/Sell.
  • Trailing Stop-set a value from to activate trailing stop (values: 1-5).
  • Count Hit - Hit from Top and Bottom (Number Hit 2 -20)
  • Max Trade - Maximum trades that can run (values: 2-10).


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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