XperX WPR Hit uses WPR (Williams' PercentRange) to determine the highest/Lowest Hit count from the top and bottom to make a trade order.

It is equipped with a Efficient Savior Martingale which do a Reverse Buy/Sell before activating the Martingale.

The Reverse Buy/Sell will help to balance user's Margin before activating Martinglae .

Addon:

Display ReadingPanel

Realtime update with Bid and Wpr readings.

Auto Display Setting Candles

Best Timing 5mins, 30mins and 1 hour.

Trade Settings:

Lots Size - Initial lots value, will be duplicated every step (values: 0.01-1).

- Initial lots value, will be duplicated every step (values: 0.01-1). TakeProfit - Take profit (valyes 5 to 20).

- Take profit (valyes 5 to 20). Martingale S teps Lots - Distance in pips which will open a new trade (values: 30-100).

- Distance in pips which will open a new trade (values: 30-100). Martingale Take Profit - Martingale Take profit (valyes 5 to 20).

- Martingale Take profit (valyes 5 to 20). Trailing Stop ON/OFF - Switch on/off Trailing Stop.

- Switch on/off Trailing Stop. Matingale ON/ OFF - Switch on/off Matingale.

- Switch on/off Matingale. Reverse trade ON/OFF - Switch on/off Reverse Buy/Sell.

- Switch on/off Reverse Buy/Sell. Trailing Stop -set a value from to activate trailing stop (values: 1-5).

-set a value from to activate trailing stop (values: 1-5). Count Hit - Hit from Top and Bottom (Number Hit 2 -20)

- Hit from Top and Bottom (Number Hit 2 -20) Max Trade - Maximum trades that can run (values: 2-10).



