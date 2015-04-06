WPR Hit
- Experts
-
Sze Chuan LauIm just a Developer living in a little Red dot call Singapore.
I love to trade Forex and develop efficient Trading EA for making money!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
XperX WPR Hit uses WPR (Williams' PercentRange) to determine the highest/Lowest Hit count from the top and bottom to make a trade order.
It is equipped with a Efficient Savior Martingale which do a Reverse Buy/Sell before activating the Martingale.
The Reverse Buy/Sell will help to balance user's Margin before activating Martinglae .
Addon:
- Display ReadingPanel
- Realtime update with Bid and Wpr readings.
- Auto Display Setting Candles
Best Timing 5mins, 30mins and 1 hour.
Trade Settings:
- Lots Size - Initial lots value, will be duplicated every step (values: 0.01-1).
- TakeProfit - Take profit (valyes 5 to 20).
- Martingale Steps Lots - Distance in pips which will open a new trade (values: 30-100).
- Martingale Take Profit - Martingale Take profit (valyes 5 to 20).
- Trailing Stop ON/OFF - Switch on/off Trailing Stop.
- Matingale ON/ OFF - Switch on/off Matingale.
- Reverse trade ON/OFF - Switch on/off Reverse Buy/Sell.
- Trailing Stop-set a value from to activate trailing stop (values: 1-5).
- Count Hit - Hit from Top and Bottom (Number Hit 2 -20)
- Max Trade - Maximum trades that can run (values: 2-10).