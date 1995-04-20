MA7 Aster MT4;

The MA7 Aster indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average.

Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator.

General settings:

Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle.

Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.