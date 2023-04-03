MACD Level Alert MT4
- Indicators
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Prafull Manohar NikamHello! Traders, I hope you are doing great.
Most forex people search online for "How to make 10 pips or more profit per day?" They never search for "How to make only 10 pips loss per day?" Why?!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level.
Which type of alerts available?
1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows.
2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window.
3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)