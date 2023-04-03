MACD Level Alert MT4

This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level.

Which type of alerts available?

1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows.

2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window.

3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)

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Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
Live testing available. Please contact. This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like our ATR based stop loss utility. Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Los
PraNik EA macd levels MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Easy to use EA designed to auto trade. Works in every market condition. It uses reliable levels of MACD indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations. *For MT4 version please go here! *If you don't like automated system and only need an alert system to help you in trading. Please check this arrow with alert system  here! FEATURES: Dangerous methods like martingale, hedge, grid or scalping are NOT used. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Positional
FREE
Modern Donchi MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
The indicator is based on the concept of price channels, which are formed by plotting the highest high and lowest low prices over a specified period of time. The Donchian Channel Indicator consists of three lines: an upper channel line, a lower channel line, and a middle channel line. The upper channel line represents the highest high over a specified period, while the lower channel line represents the lowest low. The middle channel line is the average of the two and can be used as a reference f
FREE
PraNik EA arrow only MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
S imple arrow with alert on chart. This is NOT an entry indicator but a direction indicator. It uses MACD signal line to show you possible future direction of a trend. Please use it with other filters or confirmations to trade properly. Recommended for scalping and short term trades. Made for EURUSD M5 but it should work on every major pair on M5 timeframe. For MT4 version please go here! *If you need fully automated trading system. Please check this EA  here! FEATURES: Very simple directional i
FREE
PraNik EA macd levels MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Easy to use EA designed to auto trade. Works in every market condition. It uses reliable levels of MACD indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations. *For MT5 version please go   here! *If you don't like automated system and only need an alert system to help you in trading. Please check this arrow with alert system  here! FEATURES: Dangerous methods like martingale, hedge, grid or scalping are NOT used. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Positiona
FREE
Trade BTN
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
T his is an ON CHART trade management panel. In other words, ON CHART Lot Size, Buy, Sell, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons! *IMPORTANT NOTE: Input settings are NOT usable. You can change or insert Stop Loss and Take Profit values only on the chart panel. (See the below video!) This one is MT5 version! BUTTONS List: 1. Lot Size - (0.01) is default click on it and insert the lot size with which you want to open a trade. 2. Stop Loss - (0.0) is default click on
FREE
Trade BTN 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
This is an ON CHART trade management panel. In other words, ON CHART Lot Size, Buy, Sell, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons! *IMPORTANT NOTE: Input settings are NOT usable. You can change or insert Stop Loss and Take Profit values only on the chart panel. (See the below video!) This one is MT4 version! BUTTONS List: 1. Lot Size - (0.01) is default click on it and insert the lot size with which you want to open a trade. 2. Stop Loss - (0.0) is default click on i
FREE
Multi Cross 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
M ulti Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app. You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy. Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better. IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!   Indicators List: 1. MA (Cross) 2. RSI (OB/OS) 3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)
FREE
Modern Donchi MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
The indicator is based on the concept of price channels, which are formed by plotting the highest high and lowest low prices over a specified period of time. The Donchian Channel Indicator consists of three lines: an upper channel line, a lower channel line, and a middle channel line. The upper channel line represents the highest high over a specified period, while the lower channel line represents the lowest low. The middle channel line is the average of the two and can be used as a reference f
FREE
Multi Cross 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
M ulti Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app. You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy. Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better. IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!   Indicators List: 1. MA (Cross) 2. RSI (OB/OS) 3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)
FREE
PraNik EA arrow only MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
S imple arrow with alert on chart. This is NOT an entry indicator but a direction indicator. It uses MACD signal line to show you possible future direction of a trend. Please use it with other filters or confirmations to trade properly. Recommended for scalping and short term trades. Made for EURUSD M5 but it should work on every major pair on M5 timeframe. For MT5 version please go here! *If you need a fully automated trading system. Please check this EA here! FEATURES: Very simple directional
FREE
Scalper Marti 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Count MACD 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Easy to use EA capable of full automatic trading. NO Martingale (Original Strategy), NO Grid, High Win Rate, Low Drawdown EA. It uses multiple signal confirmation of MACD indicator to open a trade. (Ideal Buy-Sell Count i.e. BS Count = 3)! *Important:   1. Do not use Auto Stop Out (keep it false!) if you want to get better results from this expert advisor. Because (BS Count=3) has relatively high win rate so you don't need to worry about drawdowns. 2. Do not use Martingale & Visible SL-TP. (Not
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Bolli Plus 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
T his EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1.   Features: 1. NO Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. High Win Rate Strategy. 4. Low Drawdown. 5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss. 6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.   Account Requirements: 1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD
BB Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a trend scalping EA because it uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Average. Easy to use forex expert advisor designed for EURUSD H1 but fully capable of trading other forex pairs and other timeframes too.  Features: 1. NO Grid 2. NO Martingale 3. Smart Lot Sizing 4. Auto Take Profit in Money 5. Auto Stop Out at % of Balance 6. Minimal Inputs 7. Can trade 100 USD Account too. 8. High Win Rate 9. Positive Equity Curve Account Requirements: *Broker - Any *Account type - He
Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Base MACD 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
This is a modern MACD indicator based on regular MACD indicator. It also has alert system included. This indicator gives you alerts when base line of MACD indicator crosses above or below Zero level so you can look for Buy or Sell opportunity. Available Alerts: 1.          Audible Alerts on Chart / Trading Terminal window. 2.          Alerts on your email. 3.          Alerts on your mobile phone. Type of Alerts Explained: 1. Audible_Chart_Alerts   - Audible alerts and Popup message on your compu
Harami Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
If you are using naked eyes to find candlestick patterns on your chart it's a good thing but it requires your time and attention and still you miss some patterns here and there. Don't worry! This indicator will help you to find "Harami Candlestick Pattern" on your chart very easily. *Note:   Default inputs are set for EURUSD H1 (1 hour) timeframe. This is an alert system which gives you alerts whenever harami candlestick pattern happens. Types of alerts it can give you are: 1. Audible Alerts   -
ICT Zone Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
This indicator uses candlesticks with large real bodies to predict possible market structure shift. Displacement is a very powerful move in price action resulting in strong selling or buying pressure. Generally speaking, displacement will appear as a single or a group of candles that are all positioned in the same direction. These candles typically have large real bodies and very short wicks, suggesting very little disagreement between buyers and sellers. Often, a displacement will occur just af
ATR Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
5 (1)
Utilities
Live testing available. Please contact. ATR Auto Stop Loss & Take Profit Manager Automatically apply volatility-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels to every new trade using the Average True Range (ATR). Unlike fixed-pip stop losses, ATR-based levels adapt to current market conditions. During high volatility, wider stops help prevent premature exits. During low volatility, tighter stops help improve risk efficiency. The utility automatically calculates and applies Stop Loss and Take Profit le
EMA Martingale MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management. NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!” POINTS: 1. Martingale System 2. Works in all markets. 3. Very Risky! 4. Ha
RSI Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
Simple alert system which will alert you on your mobile terminal, email and on the chart whenever RSI crosses below the overbought level or above the oversold level. Use this alert system, so you don’t have to watch the chart all day for the RSI levels to break. INPUTS: 1.        RSI Period- (Default is 14). Number of candles the RSI indicator will look back for the calculations. 2.        OB Level- (Default is 70). This is the Overbought level or Upper level for the RSI indicator. 3.        OS
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
ATRx Martingale EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
H1 Hedge EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a very simple EA which uses distance from EMA Crossover strategy to open automatic trades. It has NO stop loss but has the take profit in money feature. This is an optional martingale system, it has a lot multiplier option if you want to use it to increase the successive trade volume. Don't trust the description, just download the demo today and test it yourself to know more about this trading robot.  (Backtest on longer periods like 5-10-20 years with 99-100% tick quality). Recommended:
BB Martingale EA MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Warning! This is a Martingale Trading System. This EA uses the Bollinger Bands indicator to open automatic trades on your account. If price crosses the upper/lower Bollinger band with certain distance (in pips), it opens an initial trade. After that initial trade, if price moves certain distance (in pips) from the initial trade, EA will open next trade with Martingale Lot and so on. Not recommended to use it on trading accounts smaller than 10K. Even on 10K+ account you have to use it with caut
Auto Close Trades at Percentage MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilities
Multi Take Profit Manager Automatically close portions of your open trades at up to three profit targets. This utility is designed for manual traders who frequently open multiple positions and want to scale out of trades automatically as profit targets are reached. Instead of manually closing positions one by one, the utility can partially close your total open position at predefined Take Profit levels, helping you lock in profits while allowing the remaining positions to continue running. Key F
RSI crosses MA Alert 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
Hey there! If you are using Moving Average indicator into RSI indicator's window and always wondering if there could be a way to get alerts on your smartphone when those two indicators get a crossover that would be great, right!? Then you have found the right tool for that. This indicator is nothing but a mix of MA indicator and RSI indicator into one indicator window as well as it will give you alerts for crossovers on your smartphone app, email and also on your trading terminal's (desktop) cha
MTF Candles Overlay MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
MTF Candles Overlay View higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart without switching between multiple windows. MTF Candles Overlay displays complete higher timeframe candles (OHLC, body and wicks) as an overlay on any chart, allowing you to analyze market structure, trend direction and key price levels from multiple timeframes at the same time. Includes support for all standard MetaTrader timeframes plus a unique Yearly (Y1) timeframe for long-term market analysis. Key Features Mu
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