MACD Level Alert MT4

This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level.

Which type of alerts available?

1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows.

2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window.

3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)