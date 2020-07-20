Elephant Candle
- Indicators
-
David Leander TschacherHello,
I am an innovative entrepreneur and the mind behind Territorial.io.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT4. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint.
Inputs
- Period
- Candle Multiplier
- Candle Niceness [%]
- Arrow Size
- Enable Alert
- Enable Push Notification
- Enable Email
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