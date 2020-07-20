Elephant Candle

The Elephant Candle is an indicator for MT4. It draws arrows when strong bullish or bearish candles appear. Strong candles frequently initiate a new trend. The arrows can be used in expert advisors. This indicator can improve already existing trading strategies. The indicator is very fast and doesn't repaint.


Inputs

  • Period
  • Candle Multiplier
  • Candle Niceness [%]
  • Arrow Size
  • Enable Alert
  • Enable Push Notification
  • Enable Email
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Tony Gregg
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Tony Gregg 2024.12.09 18:49 
 

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