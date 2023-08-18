Dark Phoenix Scalper

4.33
 

////  Dark Phoenix  Scalper  ////


Dark Phoenix Scalper  is Advance Scalper Working On All Broker 

This Scalper Working on All Forex Pairs   and  Gold (For Gold send me massage i will send  Gold setfile, default not working on Gold)

( Cent Account have high spread this scalper need lowest spread for best performance do not run on Standard account or high spread account ) 

This Scalper Have 2 Mode Trading 

Normal Mode   ( Working on Signal Chart )

Multicurrency Mode ( Working on All Pairs List    If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names  in Pairs List   Use  ,   Next Pairs ) 

  

if Normal Mode   = True   Multicurrency Mode should be   false  

if Multicurrency Mode  =  True  Normal Mode should be  false 


Best Pairs =  AUDCAD , NZDCAD , AUDNZD , GBPCAD ,AUDUSD , GBPUSD , EURHCF ,EURNZD ,GBPCHF,GBPNZD ,  ,....   , 

All trade Have Stop loss 50 pips

Always behind each order 

No Martingale   

No Grid

No HFT 


Best Time  Farm = M5 

Min Deposit = 100 $  


                                                                                            

                                                                                              

                                                                                            



This Scalper Have Filter Spread and Filter Slippage But for best Result  Send Me Text Message i will Send Best Broker  Name 

 



Sreevats Raman
156
Sreevats Raman 2023.12.04 18:55 
 

Doesn't work

Hossein Davarynejad
51856
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.12.04 18:56
This is Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2046741
IATradingScalping
2469
IATradingScalping 2023.11.29 22:15 
 

es muy bueno opera pocas veces pero casi siempre gana . FELICIDADES

Natali Vandros
602
Natali Vandros 2023.11.18 13:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hossein Davarynejad
51856
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.11.18 19:19
i think you better just talking about your self , other person is happy with this Expert , also this is free , removed this expert from chart and Good bye ...
umair khan
32
umair khan 2023.11.08 10:03 
 

This Ea not getting trade how can it run it

Hossein Davarynejad
51856
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.11.08 13:24
Hi give him more time please minim 1 month running on all pairs
Sheilha-mal
14
Sheilha-mal 2023.11.07 20:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hossein Davarynejad
51856
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.11.08 13:25
Hi this Expert have-not set file default is working on all pairs ,,
Zi Hua Chen
209
Zi Hua Chen 2023.11.05 08:14 
 

可以在任何交易品种使用吗？

Hossein Davarynejad
51856
Reply from developer Hossein Davarynejad 2023.11.07 02:56
yes
Evgeny Belyaev
91053
Evgeny Belyaev 2023.10.13 01:12 
 

Running one week now and works very well. Thank you.

wellington_mateus
16
wellington_mateus 2023.09.27 01:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Vasilev
692
Sergei Vasilev 2023.08.19 09:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mohe1377 Sadoghi
323
mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.08.19 06:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sara449 sara
459
sara449 sara 2023.08.19 01:11 
 

I love Scalper Experts that works on all currencies And all brokers I can't wait for the market to open and test this I think it's great

