Besides signals in form of Percent on the chart, the system also gives MT4 alerts when an entry signal is generated.

The original rules of the system say that you should simply follow the signals. However, if trading would be really that simple then you could simply program an expert advisor based on the mechanical signals of this system.

But as every experienced trader knows, trading is not that simple. The real edge will come from the trader who uses the system. With time the trader has sharpened his skills while executing the system and this will bring him the edge to make money in the long run.

In addition, there is always room to improve the profitability of a trading system. Later in this article I will show you how you can apply a professional filtering mechanism to the the

Buy-Sell Signals alert Trend Forex Trading System For MT4

and boost your trading results a lot.



