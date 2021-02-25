DAX30 Trading Robot

Robot is designed to trade DAX 30 Index.

Optimised .set file can be found in the comments section.

Just run the optimised settings on M15 chart and robot will trade for you.

You can change the risk% acroding to your risk management rules.

The results in the screenshot were acquired with 2% for each trade.

Robot is designed by market cycles of DAX30 Index.

You can use it for different timeframes as well.

Please do not hesitate to contact for details.