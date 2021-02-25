DAX30 Trading Robot

2

DAX30 Trading Robot

Robot is designed to trade DAX 30 Index.

Optimised .set file can be found in the comments section.

Just run the optimised settings on M15 chart and robot will trade for you.

You can change the risk% acroding to your risk management rules.

The results in the screenshot were acquired with 2%  for each trade.

Robot is designed by market cycles of DAX30 Index.

You can use it for different timeframes as well.

Please do not hesitate to contact for details.

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XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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Mr Thithanan Sarojpaponpat
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Mr Thithanan Sarojpaponpat 2023.07.02 09:13 
 

Unable to find any parameters working enough to execute profitability for this EA.

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