Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5

Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version



Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, ZigZag 1.618 and Father Bat Pattern.



Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns.

Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations. 

Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages, Murrey Math or Support / Resistance to set his/her own levels.



Advantages: 

Pattern Trader draws buy / sell arrows with stop loss and target levels.
User friendly
Simple Settings
High Accuracy
No Repaint


Inputs of the Indicator:

Zig Zag Settings: 12 5 3 Default ( 12 5 3 and 21 16 8 most recommended)

Candle Close: Arrow to appear at the breakout or wait for the candle closing.

Choose Patterns to view by True/False

Alert and Notifiations: True if you would like to receive alerts and notifications

Color Options: Choose the colors for Stop Loss and Target Lines for each pattern.

Keep Patterns: True if you like to see the completed patterns in the history.


LINK FOR MT4 VERSION AND THE TRADE SAMPLES : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56968


You can contat us for your further questions!
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Elmira Memish
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This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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jorge luna
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jorge luna 2021.10.22 07:01 
 

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Elmira Memish
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Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2021.10.22 08:10
writing from PM
change the settings as explained to see the early notifications
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