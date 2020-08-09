Mtf EMA Cross With RSI Filter

5

Multi Timeframe Moving Average Crossover Indicator With RSI Filter


Indicator gives buy/sell arrows on EMA Crossover. ( Fast EMA Crosses Slow EMA )

While your are monitoring the price in a certain timeframe, you can look for a EMA crossover in different time frames

Indicator use RSI as a filter. ( Buy Confirmed when RSI crosses up 50, Sell Confirmed when RSI crosses down 50 )

No complicated settings.

Good for pointing reversals on bigger timeframes while looking for a signal on smaller timeframes.

Good for trend following.









Reviews 1
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.11.02 21:53 
 

Practical, simple and very effective. A smart indicator, resources well used

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Multi Timeframe
Elmira Memish
4.5 (6)
Indicators
CS ATR FIBO CHANNELS MULTI TIMEFRAME Additional tool to trade with Cycle Sniper Indicator. Cycle Sniper :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51950 Indicator Draws Channels based on: - Cycle Sniper Price and Moving Averages - ATR Deviations - Fibonacci Retracement and Extensions Features: - Multi TimeFrame - Full alert and Notification options. - Simple Settings - Finds the trend change or extreme reversals. Inputs: - Arrow Mode: ATR Levels or Median Line   If Median Line is selected ind
Extreme Value Sniper MT4
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator  Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. MT5 Version of the product :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114550 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are bewtween -4 and -10 Those levels can be used as a reversal levels. Extreme Value Sniper look for some special divergence and convergence patterns to c
Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner
Elmira Memish
5 (2)
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard Advanced Moving Average Scanner Moving Average Crossover Dashboard The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Averages crossovers, death cross and golden cross. Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies. MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term ( fast MA ) MA crosses above the longer-term ( slow MA ) MA, it's a buy sig
Chart Pattern Trend Line Trader
Elmira Memish
Utilities
Easily trade chart patterns and trendlines you draw on the chart. You can trade : Harmonic Patterns  By using Buy the Support / Sell the Resistance Breakout Patterns By using breakout lines You can trade :Triangles (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Flags,Double Top and Double Bottom,Head and Shoulders and Inverse Head and Shoulders,Rising and Falling Wedges,Bullish and Bearish Rectangles,Bearish and Bullish Pennants (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Trendline breakouts,Cup with
Chart Pattern Trader With RSI and Spearman
Elmira Memish
Experts
A VERY PROFESSIONAL TOOL WITH EASY SETTINGS We bring you an  Expert Advisor to trade Harmonic And Chart Patterns, Murrey Math Lines, Fibonacci Levels with RSI and Spearman Correlations Harmonic Patterns Draw horizontal lines by using Between Lines / Support / Resistance options Murrey Math Lines By using Between Lines option If you do not have the Murrey Math Indicator, PM us after purchasing of the product and we will send you the indicator. - See the video on the comments section- Chart Pa
Reversal Sniper
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Reversal Sniper is designed to find the extreme reversals of the price. Indicator collects data of Cycle Sniper Indicator. NOTE: REVERSAL SNIPER Indicator is made for Cycle Sniper Users as an additional tool.  However, it can be used by the traders who look for finding out strong reversal levels. Indicator works on all timeframes and all instruments. Reversal  Sniper  Checks: Harmonic Patterns RSI Zig Zag and Harmonic Swings Cycle Sniper Indicator's Buy / Sell Signals The complex algo is bas
Breakout Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Breakout Sniper draw trendlines by using improved fractals and plots the breakout and reversal points. NO REPAINT AUTOMATED TRENDLINES MULTI TIMEFRAME *** SINCE THE STRATEGY TESTER OF MT4 PALTFORM DOES NOR SUPPORT, YOU NEED TO TEST "CURRENT TIMEFRAME" INPUTS ONLY.***       A trendline is   a line drawn over pivot highs or under pivot lows to show the prevailing direction of price . Trend lines are a visual representation of support and resistance in any time frame. They show direction and speed
Pattern Trader No Repaint
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version of the indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57462 Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68550 I ndicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders and ZigZag 1.618 Pattern. Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns. Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by
Fibonacci Sniper
Elmira Memish
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Fibonacci Sniper MT4 - No Repaint Features:  - Indicator sends signals and notifications on key Fibonacci Retracement and Fibonacci Extensions Levels - Once the buy/sell signal is set, targets ( TP1 TP2 TP3 )and stop loss levels are drawn by the indicator. - Fibonacci Calculations and Custom Patterns are identified by the last 3 or 5 Zig Zag exterum. - You can easily identify key harmonic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly and Crab patterns. Important Settings:  - Choose the Zig Zag Set
Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Scanner
Elmira Memish
5 (1)
Indicators
Scanner and Dashboard for Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator As users know indicator draws Fibonacci Channels and arrows according to the user's settings. With CS ATR Fibo Channels Scanner, you will have the ability to watch the market. - Multi Timeframe - Multi Instrument Enter your parameters to watch (as explained in Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator )  - If you cho0se "Arrows by ATR Levels" , you will receive the potential reversal arrrows. - If you choose "Arrows by Median
Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Support Resistance
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Indicator Support/Resistance  Murrey Math Lines are strong tools to plot the support and resistance levels. Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Indicator draws multi timeframe MM lines on a smaller tf chart. General Information: According to Gann, prices move in 1/8's, these 1/8's act as points of price support and resistance as an entity's price changes in time. Given this 1/8 characteristic of price action, Murrey assigns properties to each of the MML's in an a given oc
DAX30 Trading Robot
Elmira Memish
2 (1)
Experts
DAX30 Trading Robot Robot is designed to trade DAX 30 Index. Optimised .set file can be found in the comments section. Just run the optimised settings on M15 chart and robot will trade for you. You can change the risk% acroding to your risk management rules. The results in the screenshot were acquired with 2%  for each trade. Robot is designed by market cycles of DAX30 Index. You can use it for different timeframes as well. Please do not hesitate to contact for details.
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker
Elmira Memish
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Indicators
NO REPAINT ADVANCED CHART PATTERN INDICATOR By definition, a price ( chart)  pattern is a recognizable configuration of price movement that is identified using a series of  trendlines  and/or curves. When a price pattern signals a change in trend direction, it is known as a reversal pattern; a continuation pattern occurs when the trend continues in its existing direction following a brief pause. Advanced Chart Pattern Tracker is designed to find the MOST ACCURATE patterns. A special script is a
Smart Cycle Blocks Trader
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Indicator plots price cycle blocks and sends signals with smart volume confirmation. Price cycles and fractals are combined to determine the demand/supply blocks. The indicator can be used alone or combined with other Cycle Indicators Inputs: Period: Recommended value is between 35 and 55( Which are Set 1 and Set 2 periods of cycle sniper ) Engulfing: If true, you will be able to see the engulfing bar confirmation. Volume Filter: True (The  arrow comes with volume confirmation ) Videos with dif
Cycle Sniper Expert Advisor
Elmira Memish
Utilities
EA for Cycle Sniper Indicator This utility is designed to open/close auto trades according to the Cyle Sniper indicator's signals. Different entry rules  with various stop loss, take profit options can be applied. You will find the details in this blogpost.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749655 Some important issues are explained in the video. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need further information. IMPORTANT NOTE: You can not test the full functions of the EA on the strategy t
Fractal Structures Breakout Trader
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Fractal Structures Breakout Trader !!SPECIAL PRICE FOR THE FIRST 10 COPIES!! A next generation powerfull indicator which brings a new approach to fractal theory Indicator tries to scan and find the fractal breakouts. Momentum, price action and harmonic calculations are also used to complete the algo. Advantages: No Repaint Works on all chart timeframes. Works for every instrument including Currency Pairs, Gold, Oil, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Cryptocurrencies. Easy to use. User and CPU fr
Scanner and Dashboard for MFI
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index for MT4 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customis
Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator MT5 Version Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders, ZigZag 1.618 and Father Bat Pattern. Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns. Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations.  Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages,
Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner MT5
Elmira Memish
5 (1)
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard For MT5 Advanced Moving Average Scanner Moving Averages Crossover Dashboard MT4 Version of the product can be downloaded:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69260 The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Average crossovers, death cross and golden cross. Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies. MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one sho
Cycle Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
1 (2)
Indicators
Cycle Sniper MT5  Cycle Sniper MT4 Version and definitions :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51950 Important Notes:  MT5 Version does not include Breakout Mode and Late Entry Mode Features. MT5 Version does not include RSI and MFI filter. **Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system.** This indicator does not send any signal without a reason...You can observe and analyze the indicator and the signals it sends Cycle Sni
Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard The trend is very important when trading a financial instrument. The trend can be identified by checking various of structures and indicators. Trend shifts can be identified by trendline breakouts and horizontal support/resistance levels. Scanner will scan the selected symbols and show you the direction/trend on selected timeframes. Algo is based on: Price Cycles, Fractals, Order Blocks, Hi-Lo Advantages: Multi timeframe Multi instruments including Currencies,
Dashboard and Scanner for MFI
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Extreme Value Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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lauro1956
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lauro1956 2021.11.02 21:53 
 

Practical, simple and very effective. A smart indicator, resources well used

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