Mtf EMA Cross With RSI Filter

Multi Timeframe Moving Average Crossover Indicator With RSI Filter





Indicator gives buy/sell arrows on EMA Crossover. ( Fast EMA Crosses Slow EMA )

While your are monitoring the price in a certain timeframe, you can look for a EMA crossover in different time frames

Indicator use RSI as a filter. ( Buy Confirmed when RSI crosses up 50, Sell Confirmed when RSI crosses down 50 )

No complicated settings.

Good for pointing reversals on bigger timeframes while looking for a signal on smaller timeframes.

Good for trend following.































