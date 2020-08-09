Mtf EMA Cross With RSI Filter
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Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Crossover Indicator With RSI Filter
Indicator gives buy/sell arrows on EMA Crossover. ( Fast EMA Crosses Slow EMA )
While your are monitoring the price in a certain timeframe, you can look for a EMA crossover in different time frames
Indicator use RSI as a filter. ( Buy Confirmed when RSI crosses up 50, Sell Confirmed when RSI crosses down 50 )
No complicated settings.
Good for pointing reversals on bigger timeframes while looking for a signal on smaller timeframes.
Good for trend following.
Practical, simple and very effective. A smart indicator, resources well used