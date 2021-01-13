Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Multi Timeframe

4.5

CS ATR FIBO CHANNELS MULTI TIMEFRAME


Additional tool to trade with Cycle Sniper Indicator.


Cycle Sniper : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51950

Indicator Draws Channels based on:

- Cycle Sniper Price and Moving Averages

- ATR Deviations

- Fibonacci Retracement and Extensions


Features:

- Multi TimeFrame

- Full alert and Notification options.

- Simple Settings

- Finds the trend change or extreme reversals.


Inputs:

- Arrow Mode: ATR Levels or Median Line

  If Median Line is selected indicator draw arrows when the median line slope changes ( negative or positive )

  If ATR Levels is selected, indicator draw arrows when the price hit user selected ATR Level Lines.

- Arrow History: True if you like to see the history of the arrows.

- Timeframe: Chose the timeframe u like to see on the chart.

- ATR Multiplier Levels can be changed.

- Trend Threshold: Can be changed. ( Bigger value, later but stronger changes on the median line slope )


NOTE: DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE SET TO FIND EXTREME TOP/BOTTOM REVERSALS


DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US FOR ANY REASON AFTER PURCHASING THE INDICATOR.

SCANNER AND DASHBOARD WILL BE SENT FREE OF CHARGE IF YOU PURCHASE LIFETIME LICENSE.

SEE OUR SCANNER AND DASHBOARD : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61450? 


Reviews 9
Mishary Aldhowaihi
53
Mishary Aldhowaihi 2022.12.21 04:00 
 

This is the best indicator i try it in my trading history ,,, you can take good positions and good take profit,,, I make in one week 40% profit,,,thanks Elmira Memish 🌸🌸🌸

Poh Leng Lim
2239
Poh Leng Lim 2022.08.30 16:37 
 

A must have! Loo forward to buy from this author again.

ptbao92
375
ptbao92 2022.06.28 15:32 
 

I bought this indicator and some other indicators by the author. I have spent a lot of money buying many things but now I only use the author's indicator. The indicator has helped me make a lot of profit. Thanks the author.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.08 13:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mishary Aldhowaihi
53
Mishary Aldhowaihi 2022.12.21 04:00 
 

This is the best indicator i try it in my trading history ,,, you can take good positions and good take profit,,, I make in one week 40% profit,,,thanks Elmira Memish 🌸🌸🌸

PocketAces
19
PocketAces 2022.09.05 13:20 
 

*Make sure you use the strategy tester to see if this is right for you. And don't get too excited.* I rented for 1 month the ATR Fibo Channel on this market place, and Cycle Sniper on Patreon. For me personally, I won't be using any of these indicators because they won't help my trading. (They may help YOU.) I thought I could use these for confirmation purposes and to improve my system, but I found it's much better to just stick to pure price action (smart money concepts.) My advice for beginners who are looking for shortcuts: Put in the time to learn how price really moves and you won't need to rely on indicators (which are essentially just mathematical calculations.) I suggest that everyone THOROUGHLY back test all these indicators in the strategy tester. Because in hindsight, things look easy. For example, as RKrish says in his review, "the arrow position changes based on high/low bands." This is true. Also, after a big price move, the bands can bend in a way that causes new arrows to be painted in the past. So you must put this to the test and try to figure out how this can work for you. For me, it's unreliable. I gave 2 stars because the seller has videos showing people how to use the indicators. This is a good effort. I watched all of them many times. I wish I could have a refund for both indicators because I wasn't able to use them, but I don't think the seller will process one. Hopefully this helps others make a decision.

Poh Leng Lim
2239
Poh Leng Lim 2022.08.30 16:37 
 

A must have! Loo forward to buy from this author again.

ptbao92
375
ptbao92 2022.06.28 15:32 
 

I bought this indicator and some other indicators by the author. I have spent a lot of money buying many things but now I only use the author's indicator. The indicator has helped me make a lot of profit. Thanks the author.

Will Williams
130
Will Williams 2022.04.26 21:21 
 

This Indicator Combined with the Cycle Sniper is a combination no other indicators aren't going to supply you with! I highly recommend purchasing this and the cycle sniper. Watch ALL of his videos to help you understand exactly how to use them together, which honestly really isnt hard!

RKrish Narsingoju
2064
RKrish Narsingoju 2022.01.26 21:39 
 

The Arrow repaints if i change the timeframes and also arrow position changes based on high / low bands. This type of indicators are available online, free of cost. Useless indicator. Don't Rely on this indicator.

Samuel Branco
63
Samuel Branco 2022.01.06 18:32 
 

Muito bom indicador junto com o cycle sniper melhor ainda fica… só se tem que esperar o momento certo.. os dois junto são excelentes..

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2022.01.06 18:43
Thank you!
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.11.03 22:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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