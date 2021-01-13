Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Multi Timeframe
- Indicators
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Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 24 February 2022
- Activations: 5
CS ATR FIBO CHANNELS MULTI TIMEFRAME
Additional tool to trade with Cycle Sniper Indicator.
Cycle Sniper : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51950
Indicator Draws Channels based on:
- Cycle Sniper Price and Moving Averages
- ATR Deviations
- Fibonacci Retracement and Extensions
Features:
- Multi TimeFrame
- Full alert and Notification options.
- Simple Settings
- Finds the trend change or extreme reversals.
Inputs:
- Arrow Mode: ATR Levels or Median Line
If Median Line is selected indicator draw arrows when the median line slope changes ( negative or positive )
If ATR Levels is selected, indicator draw arrows when the price hit user selected ATR Level Lines.
- Arrow History: True if you like to see the history of the arrows.
- Timeframe: Chose the timeframe u like to see on the chart.
- ATR Multiplier Levels can be changed.
- Trend Threshold: Can be changed. ( Bigger value, later but stronger changes on the median line slope )
NOTE: DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE SET TO FIND EXTREME TOP/BOTTOM REVERSALS
This is the best indicator i try it in my trading history ,,, you can take good positions and good take profit,,, I make in one week 40% profit,,,thanks Elmira Memish 🌸🌸🌸