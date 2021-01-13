Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Multi Timeframe

CS ATR FIBO CHANNELS MULTI TIMEFRAME





Additional tool to trade with Cycle Sniper Indicator.





Cycle Sniper : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51950

Indicator Draws Channels based on:

- Cycle Sniper Price and Moving Averages

- ATR Deviations

- Fibonacci Retracement and Extensions





Features:

- Multi TimeFrame

- Full alert and Notification options.

- Simple Settings

- Finds the trend change or extreme reversals.





Inputs:

- Arrow Mode: ATR Levels or Median Line

If Median Line is selected indicator draw arrows when the median line slope changes ( negative or positive )

If ATR Levels is selected, indicator draw arrows when the price hit user selected ATR Level Lines.

- Arrow History: True if you like to see the history of the arrows.

- Timeframe: Chose the timeframe u like to see on the chart.

- ATR Multiplier Levels can be changed.

- Trend Threshold: Can be changed. ( Bigger value, later but stronger changes on the median line slope )





NOTE: DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE SET TO FIND EXTREME TOP/BOTTOM REVERSALS





DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US FOR ANY REASON AFTER PURCHASING THE INDICATOR.

SCANNER AND DASHBOARD WILL BE SENT FREE OF CHARGE IF YOU PURCHASE LIFETIME LICENSE.



SEE OUR SCANNER AND DASHBOARD : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61450?



