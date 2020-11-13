Fibonacci Sniper MT4 - No Repaint





Features:





- Indicator sends signals and notifications on key Fibonacci Retracement and Fibonacci Extensions Levels



- Once the buy/sell signal is set, targets ( TP1 TP2 TP3 )and stop loss levels are drawn by the indicator.



- Fibonacci Calculations and Custom Patterns are identified by the last 3 or 5 Zig Zag exterum.



- You can easily identify key harmonic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly and Crab patterns.





Important Settings:

- Choose the Zig Zag Settings : ( Depth - Deviation - Backstep )

12 5 3 is the default. 21 16 8 can be used as an alternative for deeper legs

- Breakout Type:

Candle Close Option : Indicator waits for the candle close to send signal.

Instant Mode: Indicator sends signal as soon as the price enters the retracement zone

- Keep Patterns:

True: Displays all selected patterns in the history.

False: Pattern dissapers when it is completed. ( When the price hits stop loss or TP3 level )





Please contact us for further assistance.



