Fibonacci Sniper

3.67

Fibonacci Sniper MT4 - No Repaint


Features: 


- Indicator sends signals and notifications on key Fibonacci Retracement and Fibonacci Extensions Levels


- Once the buy/sell signal is set, targets ( TP1 TP2 TP3 )and stop loss levels are drawn by the indicator.


- Fibonacci Calculations and Custom Patterns are identified by the last 3 or 5 Zig Zag exterum.


- You can easily identify key harmonic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly and Crab patterns.


Important Settings: 

- Choose the Zig Zag Settings : ( Depth - Deviation - Backstep )

  12 5 3 is the default. 21 16 8 can be used as an alternative for deeper legs 

- Breakout Type:

  Candle Close Option : Indicator waits for the candle close to send signal.

  Instant Mode: Indicator sends signal as soon as the price enters the retracement zone

- Keep Patterns:

  True: Displays all selected patterns in the history.

  False: Pattern dissapers when it is completed. ( When the price hits stop loss or TP3 level ) 


Please contact us for further assistance.


Reviews 5
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.11.14 23:24 
 

The indicators of this man are really surprising .... I started with one and I have practically all of them. It is an indicator of fast and safe movements, it respects the "SL" and operates without fear until the 1st TP and 2nd TP ... Taking more risks after these, is a personal decision. Thus, you have the guaranteed profit. Good work Mr. Memish

piphunter100
89
piphunter100 2021.03.11 02:27 
 

Great indicator ,when used with Marks other indicators like Cycle Sniper very accurate .

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This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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5 (2)
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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Elmira Memish
1 (2)
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Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard
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Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard The trend is very important when trading a financial instrument. The trend can be identified by checking various of structures and indicators. Trend shifts can be identified by trendline breakouts and horizontal support/resistance levels. Scanner will scan the selected symbols and show you the direction/trend on selected timeframes. Algo is based on: Price Cycles, Fractals, Order Blocks, Hi-Lo Advantages: Multi timeframe Multi instruments including Currencies,
Dashboard and Scanner for MFI
Elmira Memish
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Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Extreme Value Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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Dylan Eldiyano Ramadhan
358
Dylan Eldiyano Ramadhan 2025.02.28 06:21 
 

BAD

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.08 16:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.11.14 23:24 
 

The indicators of this man are really surprising .... I started with one and I have practically all of them. It is an indicator of fast and safe movements, it respects the "SL" and operates without fear until the 1st TP and 2nd TP ... Taking more risks after these, is a personal decision. Thus, you have the guaranteed profit. Good work Mr. Memish

Rockingham
55
Rockingham 2021.07.20 20:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Elmira Memish
8809
Reply from developer Elmira Memish 2021.07.21 05:53
The indicator shows the lines when the chosen Fibo reversals are active. If u PM, I can give you detailed information and a free helping tool.
piphunter100
89
piphunter100 2021.03.11 02:27 
 

Great indicator ,when used with Marks other indicators like Cycle Sniper very accurate .

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