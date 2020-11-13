Fibonacci Sniper
- Indicators
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Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Fibonacci Sniper MT4 - No Repaint
Features:
- Indicator sends signals and notifications on key Fibonacci Retracement and Fibonacci Extensions Levels
- Once the buy/sell signal is set, targets ( TP1 TP2 TP3 )and stop loss levels are drawn by the indicator.
- Fibonacci Calculations and Custom Patterns are identified by the last 3 or 5 Zig Zag exterum.
- You can easily identify key harmonic patterns like Gartley, Bat, Butterfly and Crab patterns.
Important Settings:
- Choose the Zig Zag Settings : ( Depth - Deviation - Backstep )
12 5 3 is the default. 21 16 8 can be used as an alternative for deeper legs
- Breakout Type:
Candle Close Option : Indicator waits for the candle close to send signal.
Instant Mode: Indicator sends signal as soon as the price enters the retracement zone
- Keep Patterns:
True: Displays all selected patterns in the history.
False: Pattern dissapers when it is completed. ( When the price hits stop loss or TP3 level )
Please contact us for further assistance.
The indicators of this man are really surprising .... I started with one and I have practically all of them. It is an indicator of fast and safe movements, it respects the "SL" and operates without fear until the 1st TP and 2nd TP ... Taking more risks after these, is a personal decision. Thus, you have the guaranteed profit. Good work Mr. Memish