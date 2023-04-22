Trend AI Hedge Daily Succsen

This EA buys when at new low in a down trend occurs with oversold rsi.

inputs for trending range and quality including look back how many bars involved.

sells at new high and same as buy. 

  • Past candle count , look back period for trend conditions.
  • past pips , pip look back range minimum range.
  • trend quality 1-10 , 1 being loose trend / 10 quality trend.
  • stop are placed in pips targets are a percent of stops.
  • 100 being a 1:1 risk reward ratio . 200 1:2 ect
  • lots set at 0.01 , variable.
  • rsi period set at 14, variable and oversold and overbought levels set at 40/60 variable.
  • preset parameters may not be profitable , lots of inputs for optimization.
  • ignore input 17 takeprofitinpips set at 5pips


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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Best Scalper EA is a very short scalper EA that analyzes the market by using some of the most powerful indicators, it uses the main trend to enter the market. This EA uses the D1 timeframe for identifying the trend and uses a short timeframe to enter the market. It is a scalper with a very short take and a stop. It’s a new unique and experimental EA that actually worked and has proven results! 93% Winning percentage with proper money management. It uses an adaptive trade trailing algorithm. This
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Aligning higher time frames for trading One of the main concepts behind the beginner strategy is multiple time frame analysis – using a higher time frame to determine the overall market direction and executing trades on a lower time frame. By determining the overall direction on a higher time frame and trading in that direction, you make sure that you trade in the direction of the overall trend – this increases your chances of profitable trades. In the beginner strategy, you use the 30 minute ch
Ronz Scalper Eurusd
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The EUR/USD Forex Scalping robot for Metatrader 4 is a simple to use expert advisor that can be used by both beginners and seasoned traders. This scalping bot was designed to trade the EUR/USD pair and made an amazing +115.19% gain during the test phase. As always, please use this EA on a demo account first until you fully understand how it works and how it performs over an extended period of time. Trade Information The EUR/USD scalping EA focuses on the short-term charts and works with pending
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