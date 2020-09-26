Reversal Sniper
- Indicators
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Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 27 September 2020
- Activations: 10
Reversal Sniper is designed to find the extreme reversals of the price.
Indicator collects data of Cycle Sniper Indicator.
NOTE: REVERSAL SNIPER Indicator is made for Cycle Sniper Users as an additional tool.
However, it can be used by the traders who look for finding out strong reversal levels.
Indicator works on all timeframes and all instruments.
Reversal Sniper Checks:
Harmonic Patterns
RSI Zig Zag and Harmonic Swings
Cycle Sniper Indicator's Buy / Sell Signals
The complex algo is based on
- Fibonacci Retracement and Extension level.
- Harmonic Waves
- Fibonacci Gann
- Fibonacci Speed Fan
- Murrey Math Calculations
- Price Deviations
- Moving Averages
Settings:
- CS ( Cycle Sniper Settings )
- Type Of Signals: Extreme Reversal Mode
- CS Parameters Periods: We have two different settings for bigger or smaller cycles ( You can find them on the comments sections )
- Types of Signals: Choose the signals you like to see.
- Candle Close: True if you like to see the signal after the closing of the candle.
- Colors of the arrows and infobox. ( Info box displays last three signals )
- Alerts Options
Signal Types:
- Buy/Sell Soon 1-2 : Price reached the potential reversal area.
- Weak Buy/Sell : Potential Reversal Starts
- Buy/Sell: Strong Reversal Area
- Stong Buy/Sell: Enter the trade
- CS Buy/Sell: Cycle Sniper Signal
Notes:
The indicator reads the value of two other indicators that one of them repaints.( Cycle Sniper and RSI Zig Zag )
If you do not close or change the timeframe of the chart, it will not change any arrow. (it doesn't repaint )
If Indicator see the same condition on the next candle, it removes the arrow to the current candle
Recommended Signals to enter the trade : Buy/Sell,Strong Buy/Sell and CS Buy/Sell
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