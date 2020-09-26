Reversal Sniper

Settings:





Notes:

The indicator reads the value of two other indicators that one of them repaints.( Cycle Sniper and RSI Zig Zag )

If you do not close or change the timeframe of the chart, it will not change any arrow. (it doesn't repaint )

If Indicator see the same condition on the next candle, it removes the arrow to the current candle

Recommended Signals to enter the trade : Buy/Sell,Strong Buy/Sell and CS Buy/Sell





NOTE: YOU CAN CONTACT US FOR THE DETAILS AFTER PURCHASING THE INDICATOR.





