Dbot FX

Dbot FX is a forex robot that is available on Metatrader 4. It trades based on trend direction and takes profit when the market starts to consolidate. Dbot FX can also run on daily trade and swing trade, but it will only work for currency pairs that are paired with USD.

Dbot FX is a powerful tool that can help you to automate your forex trading and make more profits. It is easy to use and does not require any prior knowledge of forex trading.


Here are some of the key features of Dbot FX:

● It trades based on trend direction, which means that it can help you to catch the big moves in the market.

● It takes profit when the market starts to consolidate, which helps you to minimize your losses and waste of time.

● It can run on daily trade and swing trade, which gives you more flexibility in your trading.

● It only works for currency pairs that are paired with USD, which makes it easier to track your profits and losses, and it automatically works with all market.


If you are looking for a powerful and easy-to-use forex robot, then Dbot FX is a great option. It can help you to automate your trading and make more profits.


Here are some additional details:

● Dbot FX is based on a proven trading algorithm that has been backtested on historical data.

● Dbot FX is regularly updated with new features and improvements.

● Dbot FX is supported by a team of experienced traders who are available to help you with any questions you may have.


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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
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