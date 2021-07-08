Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner MT5

Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard For MT5 Advanced Moving Average Scanner Moving Averages Crossover Dashboard MT4 Version of the product can be downloaded: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69260

The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Average crossovers, death cross and golden cross.





Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies.





MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term ( fast MA ) MA crosses above the longer-term ( slow MA ) MA, it's a buy signal, as it indicates that the trend is shifting up. Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below the longer-term MA, it's a sell signal, as it indicates that the trend is shifting down.





Unlike some other MA scanners, the MA Crossover Sniper Scanner does not just show ONLY 2 MA crosses.





You can scan 4 different MA crossover conditions.







INPUTS:





Market Watch : True/False ( If true, symbols in the market watch will be scanned )





if Market Wacth is "False""





Symbols 1 , 2 and 3 : GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY ( Leave a blank between the pairs. Max 15 symbols for each Symbols Raw)





Timeframes: M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 ( You can choose the TF and enter manualy. Leave a blank between the TFs)





On Closed Bar: If "Enabled", the indicator waits for the bar close to send signal.





Expiration ( Minutes): Singal will be deleted from the dashboard.





Template to Apply: When you click on the cell, chart will be opened with your template.





Alerts: Desktop and Mobile alerts can be activated.





MA Settings:





C1 Fast and Slow MA. ( Crossover Condition 1 )





C2 Fast and Slow MA. ( Crossover Condition 2 )





Following Signals will be displayed on the dashboard.





"SELL C1" WHEN BEARISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 1





"BUY C1" WHEN BULLISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 1





"SELL C2" WHEN BEARISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 2





"BUY C2" WHEN BULLISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 2





WHEN BOTH C1 AND C2 happens at the same time, this can be considered as "DEATH CROSS" or "GOLDEN CUT"





" BUY GC" and "SELL GC" signals will be displayed on the dashboard.













Appearance: Display Options





You can set different colors, or place the dashboard on the chart by using those options.













It works for every instrument including Stocks, Indices, Commodities,Currencies,Cryptocurrencies



