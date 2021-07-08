Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner MT5

5

Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard For MT5

Advanced Moving Average Scanner

Moving Averages Crossover Dashboard

MT4 Version of the product can be downloaded: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69260

The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Average crossovers, death cross and golden cross.

Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies.

MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term ( fast MA ) MA crosses above the longer-term ( slow MA ) MA, it's a buy signal, as it indicates that the trend is shifting up.  Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below the longer-term MA, it's a sell signal, as it indicates that the trend is shifting down. 

Unlike some other MA scanners, the MA Crossover Sniper Scanner does not just show ONLY 2 MA crosses.

You can scan 4 different MA crossover conditions.



INPUTS: 

Market Watch : True/False ( If true, symbols in the market watch will be scanned )

if Market Wacth is "False""

Symbols 1 , 2  and 3 : GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY ( Leave a blank between the pairs. Max 15 symbols for each Symbols Raw) 

Timeframes: M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 ( You can choose the TF and enter manualy. Leave a blank between the TFs)

On Closed Bar: If "Enabled", the indicator waits for the bar close to send signal.

Expiration ( Minutes):  Singal will be deleted from the dashboard.

Template to Apply: When you click on the cell, chart will be opened with your template.

Alerts: Desktop and Mobile alerts can be activated.

MA Settings:

C1 Fast and Slow MA. ( Crossover Condition 1 )

C2 Fast and Slow MA. ( Crossover Condition 2 )

Following Signals will be displayed on the dashboard.

"SELL C1" WHEN BEARISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 1

"BUY C1" WHEN BULLISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 1

"SELL C2" WHEN BEARISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 2

"BUY C2" WHEN BULLISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 2

WHEN BOTH C1 AND C2 happens at the same time, this can be considered as "DEATH CROSS" or "GOLDEN CUT"

" BUY GC" and "SELL GC" signals will be displayed on the dashboard.



Appearance: Display Options

You  can set different colors, or  place the dashboard on the chart by using those options.



It works for every instrument including Stocks, Indices, Commodities,Currencies,Cryptocurrencies

Reviews 1
adimanu93
80
adimanu93 2021.10.23 16:11 
 

Amazing product with zero lag, and lots of amazing features. It's a must have utility for successful trading. Also the developer is too helpful and gave me absolutely satisfying service.

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard The trend is very important when trading a financial instrument. The trend can be identified by checking various of structures and indicators. Trend shifts can be identified by trendline breakouts and horizontal support/resistance levels. Scanner will scan the selected symbols and show you the direction/trend on selected timeframes. Algo is based on: Price Cycles, Fractals, Order Blocks, Hi-Lo Advantages: Multi timeframe Multi instruments including Currencies,
Dashboard and Scanner for MFI
Elmira Memish
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Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Extreme Value Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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adimanu93
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adimanu93 2021.10.23 16:11 
 

Amazing product with zero lag, and lots of amazing features. It's a must have utility for successful trading. Also the developer is too helpful and gave me absolutely satisfying service.

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