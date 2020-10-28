Pattern Trader No Repaint

Pattern Trader No Repaint Indicator


MT5 Version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57462

Advanced Chart Patterns Tracker MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68550


Indicator searches for 123 Pattern, 1234 Pattern, Double Top, Double Bottom Patterns , Head and Shoulders, Inverse Head and Shoulders and ZigZag 1.618 Pattern.


Pattern Trader indicator uses Zig Zag Indicator and Improved Fractals to determine the patterns.

Targets and Stop Loss Levels are defined by Fibonacci calculations.

Those levels must be taken as a recommendation. The trader may use different tools like Moving Avarages, Murrey Math or Support / Resistance to set his/her own levels.


Advantages: 

  • Pattern Trader draws buy / sell arrows with stop loss and target levels.
  • User friendly
  • Simple Settings
  • High Accuracy
  • No Repaint


Inputs of the Indicator:

Zig Zag Settings: 12 5 3 Default ( 12 5 3 and 21 16 8 most recommended)

Candle Close: Arrow to appear at the breakout or wait for the candle closing

Choose Patterns to view by True/False

Alert and Notifiations: True if you would like to receive alerts and notifications

Color Options: Choose the colors for Stop Loss and Target Lines for each pattern.

Keep Patterns: True if you like to see the completed patterns in the history.


You can contat us for your further questions!




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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Elmira Memish
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Multi Timeframe
Elmira Memish
4.5 (6)
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CS ATR FIBO CHANNELS MULTI TIMEFRAME Additional tool to trade with Cycle Sniper Indicator. Cycle Sniper :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51950 Indicator Draws Channels based on: - Cycle Sniper Price and Moving Averages - ATR Deviations - Fibonacci Retracement and Extensions Features: - Multi TimeFrame - Full alert and Notification options. - Simple Settings - Finds the trend change or extreme reversals. Inputs: - Arrow Mode: ATR Levels or Median Line   If Median Line is selected ind
Extreme Value Sniper MT4
Elmira Memish
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Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator  Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. MT5 Version of the product :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114550 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are bewtween -4 and -10 Those levels can be used as a reversal levels. Extreme Value Sniper look for some special divergence and convergence patterns to c
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Elmira Memish
5 (2)
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Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard Advanced Moving Average Scanner Moving Average Crossover Dashboard The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Averages crossovers, death cross and golden cross. Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies. MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term ( fast MA ) MA crosses above the longer-term ( slow MA ) MA, it's a buy sig
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Easily trade chart patterns and trendlines you draw on the chart. You can trade : Harmonic Patterns  By using Buy the Support / Sell the Resistance Breakout Patterns By using breakout lines You can trade :Triangles (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Flags,Double Top and Double Bottom,Head and Shoulders and Inverse Head and Shoulders,Rising and Falling Wedges,Bullish and Bearish Rectangles,Bearish and Bullish Pennants (Symmetrical, Ascending, and Descending),Trendline breakouts,Cup with
Chart Pattern Trader With RSI and Spearman
Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Reversal Sniper
Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Scanner
Elmira Memish
5 (1)
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Elmira Memish
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Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Indicator Support/Resistance  Murrey Math Lines are strong tools to plot the support and resistance levels. Murrey Math Multi Timeframe Indicator draws multi timeframe MM lines on a smaller tf chart. General Information: According to Gann, prices move in 1/8's, these 1/8's act as points of price support and resistance as an entity's price changes in time. Given this 1/8 characteristic of price action, Murrey assigns properties to each of the MML's in an a given oc
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Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
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Indicator plots price cycle blocks and sends signals with smart volume confirmation. Price cycles and fractals are combined to determine the demand/supply blocks. The indicator can be used alone or combined with other Cycle Indicators Inputs: Period: Recommended value is between 35 and 55( Which are Set 1 and Set 2 periods of cycle sniper ) Engulfing: If true, you will be able to see the engulfing bar confirmation. Volume Filter: True (The  arrow comes with volume confirmation ) Videos with dif
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Elmira Memish
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EA for Cycle Sniper Indicator This utility is designed to open/close auto trades according to the Cyle Sniper indicator's signals. Different entry rules  with various stop loss, take profit options can be applied. You will find the details in this blogpost.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749655 Some important issues are explained in the video. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need further information. IMPORTANT NOTE: You can not test the full functions of the EA on the strategy t
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Elmira Memish
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index for MT4 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customis
Pattern Trader No Repaint MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
5 (1)
Indicators
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Elmira Memish
1 (2)
Indicators
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Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard
Elmira Memish
Indicators
Smart Market Scanner and Dashboard The trend is very important when trading a financial instrument. The trend can be identified by checking various of structures and indicators. Trend shifts can be identified by trendline breakouts and horizontal support/resistance levels. Scanner will scan the selected symbols and show you the direction/trend on selected timeframes. Algo is based on: Price Cycles, Fractals, Order Blocks, Hi-Lo Advantages: Multi timeframe Multi instruments including Currencies,
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Elmira Memish
Indicators
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index MT5 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customisabl
Extreme Value Sniper MT5
Elmira Memish
Indicators
This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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lauro1956 2021.11.06 22:58 
 

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