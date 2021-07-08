Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner

5

Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard

Advanced Moving Average Scanner

Moving Average Crossover Dashboard

The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Averages crossovers, death cross and golden cross.

Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies.

MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term ( fast MA ) MA crosses above the longer-term ( slow MA ) MA, it's a buy signal, as it indicates that the trend is shifting up.  Meanwhile, when the shorter-term MA crosses below the longer-term MA, it's a sell signal, as it indicates that the trend is shifting down. 

Unlike some other MA scanners, the MA Crossover Sniper Scanner does not just show ONLY 2 MA crosses.

You can scan 4 different MA crossover conditions.

INPUTS: 

Market Watch : True/False ( If true, symbols in the market watch will be scanned )

if Market Wacth is "False""

Symbols 1 , 2  and 3 : GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY ( Leave a blank between the pairs. Max 15 symbols for each Symbols Raw) 

Timeframes: M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4 D1 W1 MN1 ( You can choose the TF and enter manualy. Leave a blank between the TFs)

On Closed Bar: If "Enabled", the indicator waits for the bar close to send signal.

Expiration ( Minutes):  Singal will be deleted from the dashboard.

Template to Apply: When you click on the cell, chart will be opened with your template.

Alerts: Desktop and Mobile alerts can be activated.

MA Settings:

C1 Fast and Slow MA. ( Crossover Condition 1 )

C2 Fast and Slow MA. ( Crossover Condition 2 )

Following Signals will be displayed on the dashboard.

"SELL C1" WHEN BEARISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 1

"BUY C1" WHEN BULLISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 1

"SELL C2" WHEN BEARISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 2

"BUY C2" WHEN BULLISH CROSSOVER OF CROSSOEVER SETTING 2

WHEN BOTH C1 AND C2 happens at the same time, this can be considered as "DEATH CROSS" or "GOLDEN CUT"

" BUY GC" and "SELL GC" signals will be displayed on the dashboard.


Appearance: Display Options

You  can set different colors, or  place the dashboard on the chart by using those options.


It works for every instrument including Stocks, Indices, Commodities,Currencies,Cryptocurrencies


Reviews 2
Ferdinand Amahan
123
Ferdinand Amahan 2023.12.06 12:49 
 

Works perfectly, a must have tool.. Highly recommended...

Ronald Hoard
510
Ronald Hoard 2022.02.16 02:23 
 

This indicator has two features that makes it unique to the other competing MA crossovers: 1. It allows you to simultaneously scan to two pairs of MA crosses (without having to make two separate scans). 2. Its graphical display allows you to rapidly pull up the identified buy/sell charts, thereby making your market reviews quick and painless. Note that if you want to scan for the price crossing above or below a MA without lag, just make the fast MA an EMA with a period of 1. The author also has good customer support, they respond to questions and comments in short order. I am impressed by this indicator after comparing it to about seven others.

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Vitalii Zakharuk
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Indicators
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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Ferdinand Amahan
123
Ferdinand Amahan 2023.12.06 12:49 
 

Works perfectly, a must have tool.. Highly recommended...

Ronald Hoard
510
Ronald Hoard 2022.02.16 02:23 
 

This indicator has two features that makes it unique to the other competing MA crossovers: 1. It allows you to simultaneously scan to two pairs of MA crosses (without having to make two separate scans). 2. Its graphical display allows you to rapidly pull up the identified buy/sell charts, thereby making your market reviews quick and painless. Note that if you want to scan for the price crossing above or below a MA without lag, just make the fast MA an EMA with a period of 1. The author also has good customer support, they respond to questions and comments in short order. I am impressed by this indicator after comparing it to about seven others.

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