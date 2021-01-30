Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Scanner

5

Scanner and Dashboard for Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator


As users know indicator draws Fibonacci Channels and arrows according to the user's settings.


With CS ATR Fibo Channels Scanner, you will have the ability to watch the market.


- Multi Timeframe

- Multi Instrument


Enter your parameters to watch (as explained in Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator ) 


- If you cho0se "Arrows by ATR Levels" , you will receive the potential reversal arrrows.

- If you choose "Arrows by Median Lİne" , you will receive the potential trend changes and breakouts.


Choose the time frame and enter the instruments you like to scan.


If you choose "market watch ", it scans the first 40 instrument in your market watch tab of MT4 terminal.


Scanner will send alerts and put the info "buy" or "sell" on the dashboard.


When you click on a cell with a signal, a new chart will be opened with the user defined template.


Please do not hesitate contact us for more information.







Reviews 2
SamitR
1481
SamitR 2021.02.02 06:01 
 

It is a fabulous indicator I have purchased nearly all Mark's indicators And he is a fabulous teacher He would hold your hand and help you make the best of the indicators I have found it very very helpful in my trading

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Majeed Odubela
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Ashraful Alam
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Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
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VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
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Elmira Memish
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This is the MT5 version of Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 Indicator Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles. ***Indicator does NOT repaint so it provides accurate NO REPAINT REVERSAL SIGNALS***  MT4 Version of the Indicator:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range. Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10 Oversold levels are
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elite luis
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elite luis 2023.02.08 13:31 
 

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SamitR
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SamitR 2021.02.02 06:01 
 

It is a fabulous indicator I have purchased nearly all Mark's indicators And he is a fabulous teacher He would hold your hand and help you make the best of the indicators I have found it very very helpful in my trading

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