Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Scanner
- Indicators
-
Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Scanner and Dashboard for Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator
As users know indicator draws Fibonacci Channels and arrows according to the user's settings.
With CS ATR Fibo Channels Scanner, you will have the ability to watch the market.
- Multi Timeframe
- Multi Instrument
Enter your parameters to watch (as explained in Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator )
- If you cho0se "Arrows by ATR Levels" , you will receive the potential reversal arrrows.
- If you choose "Arrows by Median Lİne" , you will receive the potential trend changes and breakouts.
Choose the time frame and enter the instruments you like to scan.
If you choose "market watch ", it scans the first 40 instrument in your market watch tab of MT4 terminal.
Scanner will send alerts and put the info "buy" or "sell" on the dashboard.
When you click on a cell with a signal, a new chart will be opened with the user defined template.
Please do not hesitate contact us for more information.
It is a fabulous indicator I have purchased nearly all Mark's indicators And he is a fabulous teacher He would hold your hand and help you make the best of the indicators I have found it very very helpful in my trading