Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Scanner

Scanner and Dashboard for Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator





As users know indicator draws Fibonacci Channels and arrows according to the user's settings.





With CS ATR Fibo Channels Scanner, you will have the ability to watch the market.





- Multi Timeframe

- Multi Instrument





Enter your parameters to watch (as explained in Cycle Sniper ATR Fibo Channels Indicator )





- If you cho0se "Arrows by ATR Levels" , you will receive the potential reversal arrrows.

- If you choose "Arrows by Median Lİne" , you will receive the potential trend changes and breakouts.





Choose the time frame and enter the instruments you like to scan.





If you choose "market watch ", it scans the first 40 instrument in your market watch tab of MT4 terminal.





Scanner will send alerts and put the info "buy" or "sell" on the dashboard.





When you click on a cell with a signal, a new chart will be opened with the user defined template.





Please do not hesitate contact us for more information.























