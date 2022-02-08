OGNSFA system

Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1809948?source=Site

Fully automated Expert Advisor OGNSFA system. The Expert Advisor works on the basis of neural networks. There is a possibility of choosing a fixed lot and an autolot. The EA has the ability to choose the trading time. 

If you trade in 7 pairs, the system works normally with a minimum deposit of $ 5 000.
You can use cent accounts.

You will earn more if you use a broker with fewer spreads.



  • Recommendations
  • An ECN account with a minimum spread is required.
  • Minimum deposit: from 5000 dollars. (USDc 5 000)
  • Recommended leverage - 1: 100-1: 200;
  • Use timeframe H1;
  • Advisor settings: set files.
  • Symbol: USDCAD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD,CADCHF,NZDCHF.
  • Settings
  • Expert_settings = "==================== Settings ====================";
  • AutoLot: initial lot depending on the deposit;
  • Lots: fixed lot size;
  • MaxLot: maximum lot;
  • Count: number of orders;
  • KLot: lot step;
  • BlockBars: blocking a bar;
  • Profit: profit (percentage of derozit);
  • Loss: loss (percentage of deroit);
  • StopLoss: stop loss;
  • TakeProfit: take profit;
  • TrailingStop: trailing;
  • Step: step;
  • KStep: step by%
  • Slip: allowable slippage, in points;
  • Magic: magic number;
  • Comments: comment;     

  • Filter_settings = "==================== Settings =====================";
  • GMT: Broker's Time (for example, for Alpari = 2);
  • StartHour: trading start hour;
  • StartMin: minute of the start of trading;
  • EndHour: hour of the end of trading;
  • EndMin: minute of the end of trading;

  • Day_settings = "==================== Settings ====================";
  • MonDay: if true, enable trading on Monday.
  • TuesDay: if true to enable trading on Tuesday.
  • WednesDay: if true to enable trading on Wednesday.
  • ThursDay: if true, enable trading on Thursday.
  • FriDay: if true to enable trading on Friday.


Filter:
Otabek Yusupov
219
Otabek Yusupov 2023.01.22 10:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sirojiddin Nosirov
4085
Reply from developer Sirojiddin Nosirov 2023.01.25 09:34
Thanks for the comment. If you have any questions, please contact me.
Bahromjon Abdunazarov
133
Bahromjon Abdunazarov 2022.10.28 18:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sirojiddin Nosirov
4085
Reply from developer Sirojiddin Nosirov 2023.01.25 09:33
Thanks for the comment. If you have any questions, please contact me.
Reply to review