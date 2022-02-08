OGNSFA system
- Experts
- Sirojiddin Nosirov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
Live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1809948?source=Site
Fully automated Expert Advisor OGNSFA system. The Expert Advisor works on the basis of neural networks. There is a possibility of choosing a fixed lot and an autolot. The EA has the ability to choose the trading time.
If you trade in 7 pairs, the system works normally with a minimum deposit of $ 5 000.
You can use cent accounts.
You will earn more if you use a broker with fewer spreads.
- Recommendations
- An ECN account with a minimum spread is required.
- Minimum deposit: from 5000 dollars. (USDc 5 000)
- Recommended leverage - 1: 100-1: 200;
- Use timeframe H1;
- Advisor settings: set files.
- Symbol: USDCAD, EURCAD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD,CADCHF,NZDCHF.
- Settings
- Expert_settings = "==================== Settings ====================";
- AutoLot: initial lot depending on the deposit;
- Lots: fixed lot size;
- MaxLot: maximum lot;
- Count: number of orders;
- KLot: lot step;
- BlockBars: blocking a bar;
- Profit: profit (percentage of derozit);
- Loss: loss (percentage of deroit);
- StopLoss: stop loss;
- TakeProfit: take profit;
- TrailingStop: trailing;
- Step: step;
- KStep: step by%
- Slip: allowable slippage, in points;
- Magic: magic number;
- Comments: comment;
- Filter_settings = "==================== Settings =====================";
- GMT: Broker's Time (for example, for Alpari = 2);
- StartHour: trading start hour;
- StartMin: minute of the start of trading;
- EndHour: hour of the end of trading;
- EndMin: minute of the end of trading;
- Day_settings = "==================== Settings ====================";
- MonDay: if true, enable trading on Monday.
- TuesDay: if true to enable trading on Tuesday.
- WednesDay: if true to enable trading on Wednesday.
- ThursDay: if true, enable trading on Thursday.
- FriDay: if true to enable trading on Friday.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating