Cycle Sniper Expert Advisor

EA for Cycle Sniper Indicator

This utility is designed to open/close auto trades according to the Cyle Sniper indicator's signals.

Different entry rules  with various stop loss, take profit options can be applied.

You will find the details in this blogpost. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749655

Some important issues are explained in the video.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need further information.

IMPORTANT NOTE: You can not test the full functions of the EA on the strategy tester since MT4 does not support multitimeframe.



Video Cycle Sniper Expert Advisor
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--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
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elite luis
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elite luis 2023.03.27 16:37 
 

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