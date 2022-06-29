Cycle Sniper Expert Advisor
- Utilities
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Elmira MemishEliminate guesswork and build a sustainable, rule-based edge in global financial markets through mathematical, systemic, and algorithmic approaches.
What We Cover:
📊 Daily Market Prep: Pre-market analysis before London/NY sessions (S&P 500, Nasdaq, Gold, Forex).
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA for Cycle Sniper Indicator
This utility is designed to open/close auto trades according to the Cyle Sniper indicator's signals.
Different entry rules with various stop loss, take profit options can be applied.
You will find the details in this blogpost. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749655
Some important issues are explained in the video.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need further information.
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