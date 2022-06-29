Cycle Sniper Expert Advisor

EA for Cycle Sniper Indicator

This utility is designed to open/close auto trades according to the Cyle Sniper indicator's signals.

Different entry rules with various stop loss, take profit options can be applied.

You will find the details in this blogpost. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/749655

Some important issues are explained in the video.

Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need further information.

IMPORTANT NOTE: You can not test the full functions of the EA on the strategy tester since MT4 does not support multitimeframe.









