Binary Dream Trader
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator for Binary options
Binary Dream Trader
Expiration time and 1 candle Timeframes from m1 to m15 No redrawing Any money management can be used If it is a martingale, the profitability will increase It is not recommended to use Martingale on a small account Signals Blue up arrow buy signal Red down arrow sell signal
It is recommended to avoid trading during strong news releases