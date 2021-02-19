Strike Forex
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 19 April 2021
- Activations: 5
the indicator is designed for trading in financial markets for scalping, pipsing the tool uses support and maintenance levels in its algorithm own strategy and unique development signals up arrow buy down arrow sale recommended for use on timeframes up to 15 m you can trade from signal to signal pay attention to the transaction no more than 2% of the deposit.
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