LinearRegressionDecomposition ( LRD )

Linear Regression Decomposition has been calculated using a very complex method.

Basically, by examining the retractions of the price movements of the instruments on the Metatrader platform, it is aimed to decompose these movements linearly.

The indicator is shown on the graph with two separate lines.

The red line is our main indicator and handles the price divergence.

The blue line filters the red signal.

For example, for a buy signal to occur: the red line must cross the zero level up and the blue line must be below the red at this intersection.See the screenshot.

If you confirm the "Alert On" option in the user inputs, the indicator will notify you of possible crossings.





