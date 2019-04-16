PZ Cup and Handle

Increase trade accuracy with the time-tested cup and handle patterns



The Cup and Handle pattern is a technical price formation that resembles a cup and handle, where the cup is in the shape of a "U" and the handle has a slight downward drift. The right-hand side of the pattern -the handle- is smaller than the left-hand side -cup-, and retraces no more than 50% from the top. It can be both a continuation and a reversal pattern.

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Clear trading signals

Customizable colors and sizes

Implements performance statistics

Customizable sizes and pattern characteristics

Displays suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels



It is non-repainting and non-backpainting

It implements email/sound/visual alerts



