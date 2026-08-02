Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals

Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals is a visual market structure indicator developed primarily for Gold (XAUUSD) intraday trading on MetaTrader 5.

The indicator combines market structure, momentum, liquidity behaviour and supply-demand zones to identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities. It provides clear trading levels while keeping the final trading decision completely under the user’s control.

This is a manual trading indicator. It does not open, modify or close real trades.

Main Features

• Clear Buy and Sell arrows
• Multi-timeframe market analysis
• M5 market structure detection
• M15 directional confirmation
• H1 higher-timeframe trend warning
• BOS and CHoCH identification
• Liquidity sweep and reclaim detection
• Support and resistance rejection setups
• Supply and demand zones
• Premium and discount market areas
• Suggested Entry price
• Two Stop Loss levels
• Two Take Profit levels
• Active signal information panel
• Pop-up alerts
• Optional mobile push notifications
• Visual monitoring of active signals
• CSV signal history for personal review

Two Stop Loss Levels

Every signal displays two Stop Loss references:

  1. Structure SL

This level represents the market-structure invalidation point associated with the setup.

  1. Extended SL

This is a wider protective level that provides additional space for normal Gold volatility and temporary price fluctuations.

Two Take Profit Levels

Every signal also displays two Take Profit references:

  1. Take Profit

The primary target is calculated using nearby market structure, liquidity and available price movement.

  1. Extended Take Profit

The second target is intended for traders who want to retain part of their position for a potentially larger market move.

A trader may close the entire position at the first Take Profit or use partial profit-taking by closing part of the position at the first target and allowing the remaining portion to continue towards the Extended Take Profit.

Signal Logic

The indicator uses M5 market structure as the main setup framework. M15 provides directional confirmation, while H1 displays a broader market-direction warning.

Entry confirmation is evaluated using completed lower-timeframe candles. The indicator can identify structure continuation, liquidity sweep-reclaim and support-resistance rejection setups.

Signals that do not meet the configured minimum risk-to-reward requirement are rejected.

Default Configuration

The default settings are configured primarily for Gold (XAUUSD):

• Structure timeframe: M5
• Directional confirmation: M15
• Higher-timeframe warning: H1
• Entry confirmation: Completed lower-timeframe candles

The indicator may load on other instruments, but its default Stop Loss, Take Profit and volatility settings are calibrated for XAUUSD. Users should test and adjust the inputs before applying it to another market.

Important Information

All Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit prices are visual analytical references. Users must place and manage trades manually.

Signals do not guarantee future market performance. Broker prices, spreads, execution conditions and market volatility may affect actual trading results.

Test the indicator on a demo account before using it for live trading and always apply appropriate risk management.

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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals
Carol Anthony Rodrigues
Indicators
MULTI TIMEFRAME MARKET STRUCTURE SIGNALS Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals is a signal-only MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use market structure, higher-timeframe bias and visual trade planning. The indicator analyzes market structure using confirmed swing points and displays relevant information directly on the chart. It combines M5 structure, M15 directional bias and H1 higher-timeframe context by default. Signals are confirmed using closed-candle conditions to reduce in
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Sashi Jena
28
Sashi Jena 2026.08.04 13:16 
 

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Carol Anthony Rodrigues
283
Reply from developer Carol Anthony Rodrigues 2026.08.04 13:47
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback! I’m delighted to hear that the indicator is helping you achieve good results. Please continue to follow proper risk management, and feel free to contact me if you need any assistance. Wishing you continued success!
dharmaprasadsahoo
24
dharmaprasadsahoo 2026.08.04 07:28 
 

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Carol Anthony Rodrigues
283
Reply from developer Carol Anthony Rodrigues 2026.08.04 13:45
thanks iam able to help you, it means a lot,, any suggestion are most welcome
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