The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR.

With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.

Guide to UTrailingMini can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss;

7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, and by indicators;

adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;

trailing stop for all orders opened on the chart;

setting up trailing stop of open positions by magic number or by direction;

special multiplier for working with other quotes;

"hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;

operates on 4- and 5-digit accounts;

for 5-digit accounts, the parameters are automatically increased by 10;

a special parameter multiplier for working with cryptocurrencies, indices, futures, CFDs.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

Magic number (-1 for all)

Positions: - select direction.

Add SL and TP

Stop Loss in points

Take Profit in points

Breakeven

Profit to enable a breakeven

Breakeven level

Slippage

Block 2. TRAILING OPEN POSITION

Mode selection:

Normal - standard trailing stop;



Mobile stop loss - the stop loss starts moving behind the price immediately after the order is opened;



Total trailing stop - average stop loss for all orders in the same direction;



Disabled - the trailing stop does not work.

Timeframe for trailing stop:

Trailing stop by: - selecting a trailing stop, 7 instruments.

Trailing stop level

Trailing step

Indent in points, except "by Points"

ATR period

Level of Volumes

Moving Average period

MA shift

MA method

Applied price the MA

Step Parabolic SAR

Maximum Parabolic SAR

Block 3. OTHER SETTINGS







