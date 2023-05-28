Martex
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.5
- Updated: 28 May 2023
- Activations: 10
Martex is a moderately aggressive EA working on a martingale strategy with hedge. The EA independently monitors the risk and, if the risk is high, takes measures to exit the market with a minimum profit. In the hedging mode, the EA independently leaves the "lock" with a profit.
A complete guide to the Martex EA can be found in the "Comments" section.
Benefits
- automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
- automatic breakeven and automatic trailing stop;
- at high risk, reducing the martingale multiplier to 1 and closing extreme positions;
- hedging system;
- trailing stop for single orders and total for orders of one direction;
- control over the use of Free margin, in case of excess - stop trading;
- closing orders by drawdown percentage;
- closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
- closing all positions on Equity;
- limit on the number of open positions;
- restriction on the total volume of all lots in one direction;
- trade by time;
- position management using "hot" buttons;
- works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.
Parameters
Block: GENERAL SETTINGS
- Open new orders
- Initial lot in the series
- Hedge
- Take Profit in points
- Stop Loss in points
- Positions direction:
- Magic Number (0-automat)
- Slippage
Block: RISK MANAGEMENT
- Fixed martingale lot
- Martingale multiplier
- Max orders with a set multiplier
- Step between martingale orders
- Max spread in points
- Deposit Load in %
- Max number of open orders
- Maximum amount of lots
Block: INDICATORS
Block: CLOSING POSITIONS
Block: TRAILING STOP
Block: TRADE BY TIME
Block: OTHER SETTINGS