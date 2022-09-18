FractalanMT5

FractalanMT5 – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken.

The guide to the FractalanMT5 EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • types of orders: pending, market, manual trading;
  • selection of a working timeframe for fractals;
  • to determine the direction of the first order, you can use Auto Trend;
  • pending orders are used for hedging;
  • pending orders can follow the price;
  • automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
  • virtual take profit, which can be moved manually;
  • dynamic step between martingale orders;
  • limit for dynamic step increase;
  • reducing the martingale multiplier to 1, with an increase in risk;
  • breakeven for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • trailing stop for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • control over the use of Free margin, in case of excess - stop trading;
  • closing orders by drawdown percentage;
  • closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
  • closing all positions on Equity;
  • partial and full locking of loss positions (lock);
  • automatic exit from the "lock" with the closing of all positions;
  • limit on the number of open orders by martingale;
  • restriction on the total lot size of all open orders of one direction;
  • trade by time;
  • position management using "hot" buttons;
  • works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.

Parameters

Block 1 GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (0 - automat)
  • Trading - permission to open new orders.
  • Positions: - choice of direction for trade.
  • Working timeframe: - for fractals.
  • Initial lot in the series
  • Type of the first order:
  • Take Profit
  • Update the take profit level
  • Virtual take profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Breakeven, mode:
  • Slippage

Block 2 MARTINGALE PARAMETERS

Block 3 RISK MANAGEMENT

Block 4 HEDGING

Block 5 AUTO TREND

Block 6 TRAILING STOP

Block 7 TRADE BY TIME

Block 8 OTHER SETTINGS


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Experts
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Experts
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Utilities
The utility for manual trading to manage open positions.The built-in trailing stop has three modes and seven instruments: by pips, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. Guide to UTrailingMiniMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. Benefits 3 trailing stop modes: normal, total and mobile stop loss; 7 options: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, b
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Utilities
The utility for managing open positions can work with stops (take profit and stop loss) in money, percentages or points. The built-in trailing stop starts working from profit, the size of which can be set in currency or as a percentage. Trailing stop can work in three modes and for five instruments. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the utility works in the strategy tester. Benefits setting stop loss and take profit in the deposit currency, as a percentage of the
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Utilities
Utility for managing open positions and pending orders. The built-in trailing stop has five modes and seven tools. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. A detailed guide to UTralVirtualMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section. In the MT5 tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines according to the chart does not work! Benef
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Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
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Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
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Experts
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