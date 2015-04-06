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Hi traders, I have created this EA and called it "The Account Flipper EA".

This trading EA is for both newbies and professional traders. The first goal with this EA is to protect your capital first and the second is to grow your account.

Therefore no risky strategies like grid, marti-angle, hedging, or any greedy trading strategies. We use a fixed lot size in every trade, SL, TP and break even all these to make sure that your capital is well protected. In addition to that we have a maximum daily loss limit so as to keep the losses at a minimum limit as much as possible. We don't implement any kind of overnight account growth strategy here. If it happens that your account shows a rapid growth this is ok and it will not be based on any kind of greedy trading strategy but on several consecutive winning trades. I hope this EA will meet your needs as indicated above.

STRATEGY USED : "The Account Flipper EA" is a trend following EA because the trend is the friend and we as wise traders we don't want to fight the trend.

MARKETS: The EA can be used for all Forex pairs. The original settings for this EA are for Forex trading only but if you want it to trade the Crypto and stock market for you then you should consider increasing the Stop-loss and take profit targets in the input settings because one move in crypto pairs is lots of pips as compared to Forex pairs.





RECOMMENDED PAIRS

Trending pairs e.g. AUDUSD, USDJPY for best results.

TIMEFRAMES : The EA works well on all time-frames but the original settings especially the SL (STOPLOSS) and the TP (TAKEPROFIT) are for lower timeframes like 5MINUTES, 15MINUTES, 30MINUTES and 1 HOUR. Trade on 5MINUTES and 15MINUTES.

But if you consider trading with higher time-frames like 4HOURS, DAILY, WEEKLY, AND MONTHLY then you should consider adjusting the SL and TP targets for best results. The EA will trade from Monday to Friday only. The EA has got no limitations to what time of the day or trading session it must trade and no limitation to spread. The EA will open 2 trades per trade every time it finds a signal to open a trade.

TARGETS: The profit target target for each trade is 25 pips, maximum profit/loss a day is 100 pips (but you can adjust this). The SL is 25 pips (but you may also adjust this). You need to set both the daily maximum limits to 99 pips to avoid slippage to over 100. This is my recommendation because if you don't do that you may lose a little bit above 100.

MONEY MANAGEMENT: The EA has been set to a default 0.1 fixed lot size, 2 maximum trades at a time, tight SL of 25 pips, tight take profit of every 25 pips move, move SL to break-even after 15 pips in profit so that we secure our trade not to lose anything after a positive 15 pips move. ( You can also change these settings in the input section as you wish to meet your trading strategy).

Proof of Results: I have attached images in the screenshot section to show you what the EA did from a demo account (I will update this part to give more detailed proof of results from testing).

My disclaimer is that trading is risky and results from backtesting doesn't give a guaranteed of making profit in the future. You should use the EA with the capital that you can afford to lose. You may lose all your capital. So you are liable for all losses you may incur as the result of using this tool.

Strength and Weakness of the EA

This EA will perform well in trending Forex pairs and low performance may be experienced during ranging and non trending moments. This is due to the reason that this EA is a trend following EA. We don't want to go against the trend because the trend is our friend! Therefore consider to allow the EA to trade with the trending Forex pairs.

Last words:

Disclaimer: Trading is risky and there is no guaranteed profitability. Therefore you are responsible for every loss you incur on your account!

Invest wisely and thank you for considering this product.

I wish you all the best!







