UTrailingMT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 10 July 2023
- Activations: 10
The EA for manual trading to manage open positions and pending orders.The built-in trailing stop has four modes and seven instruments. There is a virtual stop loss and a virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart.Three take profits, which, when triggered, reduce the volume of the lot by a set percentage. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester.
Manual to UTrailingMT5 can be found in the "Comments" section.
In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of virtual SL and TP lines, according to the chart, does not work!
Benefits
- 4 trailing stop modes: virtual, normal, total and mobile stop loss;
- 7 trailing stop instruments: by points, by bar extremes, by fractals, by volumes, by MA, by Parabolic SAR and by ATR;
- virtual stop loss and virtual take profit;
- three take profits consistently reduce the position volume by a percentage;
- all three take profits can be freely moved around the chart;
- adding stop loss and take profit to all open positions;
- setting stop loss by: points, fractals, ATR indicator, daily High/Low;
- trailing stop for all orders, all symbols opened in the terminal;
- mini profit to start the trailing stop.
- setting up a trailing stop for of open positions: only by one symbol, by magic number, or by direction;
- trailing of pending orders: by type, by direction, by points, fractals, by bar extremes;
- closing orders by drawdown percentage;
- closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
- closing all positions on Equity;
- closing all orders in the "lock" at breakeven;
- closing orders when the trend line breaks;
- sound signal when the trend line breaks;
- "hot buttons " on the chart for quick execution of commands;
- close all orders in the terminal using the "hot keys";
- working with CFD, futures, cryptocurrencies (#Bitcoin, etc.) and etc.;
- works on accounts with 4 and 5-digit quotes.