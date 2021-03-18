EA is intended for trading on news only. News appear on the chart in the form of text messages and vertical lines. When the price approaches this line, the adviser places pending orders for purchase and for sale. If the "Modify pending orders" function is enabled, orders will move behind the price (up and down) and stay at the set distance from the price, which will not allow the order to worked ahead of time, before the news releases. If, after the news release, not one of the orders has not worked, all orders are deleted.The EA can place several orders of the same type at once (stop or limit) at the one price.

EA downloads the news calendar from site forexfactory com.

A set files and a guide to the EA ForexNewsTrader can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

three strategies for the news trading:

one pending order to buy and sell;



grid of pending orders in both directions before news release;



grid gradually, after the news, a gradual increase in the number of orders in one direction.

moves pending orders for the price up and down, not allowing orders to worked before news releases;

setting in seconds placing orders before the news and deleting orders after the news;

displays the next 6 news on a chart for all currencies or only for its currency pair;

shows news for the following currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, NZD, JPY, AUD, CHF, CNY;

can display on the chart as news for its currency pair and for all currencies;

automatic update of the file the news calendar every 24 hours;

a trader can set his own news lines without a calendar, manually;

select one news item from the news calendar by keyword;

the ability to use not only stop orders, but also limit orders, can be simultaneously;

closing orders at a specified percentage of profit/loss;

to enable and disable the EA on the time;

when disconnected by time, the adviser can close all orders and stop trading or not touch orders, but only stop trading until the next day;

universal trailing stop, functionality from the EA UTrailing ;

; "hot buttons" for quick commands (Close All, Close Loss, Close Profit, Delete PO, Delete SL);

sound notification about stop loss modification;

sound warning for the set time before news release;

it works on accounts with the quotation 4 and 5 decimal places.

Parameters

Block 1. GENERAL SETTINGS

Trading is allowed - if false, then the EA will no longer place new orders.

Magic Number (automatic) - the EA automatically generates a magic number.

Number pending orders one direction and type - the maximum number of pending orders of the same type and direction, for example: if you select "Stop orders" and set 5, the EA will place 5 BuyStop orders and 5 SellStop orders.

Pending orders type:

Lots

Risk in % - AutoLot calculation

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Positions:

Breakeven - enable breakeven.

Profit to enable a breakeven

Breakeven level

Profit/Loss percent - if true, then the EA will close orders when the specified percentage of profit or loss on the account is reached.

Profit % for close orders - profit percentage for closing all orders.

Loss % for close orders - loss percentage to close all orders.

Slippage

Block 2. NEWS TRADING

Block 3. PENDING ORDERS TYPE

Block 4. TRAILING STOP

Block 5. TRADE BY TIME

Block 6. OTHER SETTINGS



