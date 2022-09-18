Fractalan

Fractalan – a moderately aggressive EA who works on a martingale strategy with a partial hedging system. With reasonable money management, the EA can withstand significant price corrections against open positions! The first order in the series can be opened manually by both the EA and the trader. Subsequent orders are opened when the fractal level of the specified timeframe is broken.

The complete guide to the Fractalan EA, the set files can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

  • types of orders: pending, market, manual trading;
  • selection of a working timeframe for fractals;
  • to determine the direction of the first order, you can use Auto Trend;
  • pending orders are used for hedging;
  • pending orders can follow the price;
  • automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;
  • virtual take profit, which can be moved manually;
  • dynamic step between martingale orders;
  • limit for dynamic step increase;
  • reducing the martingale multiplier to 1, with an increase in risk;
  • breakeven for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • trailing stop for single orders and common for orders of one direction;
  • control over the use of Free margin, in case of excess - stop trading;
  • closing orders by drawdown percentage;
  • closing orders under a fixed profit plan;
  • closing all positions on Equity;
  • partial and full locking of loss positions (lock);
  • automatic exit from the "lock" with the closing of all positions;
  • limit on the number of open orders by martingale;
  • restriction on the total lot size of all open orders of one direction;
  • trade by time;
  • position management using "hot" buttons;
  • works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.

Parameters

Block 1 GENERAL SETTINGS

  • Magic number (0 - automat)
  • Trading - permission to open new orders.
  • Positions: - choice of direction for trade.
  • Working timeframe: - for fractals.
  • Initial lot in the series
  • Type of the first order:
  • Take Profit
  • Update the take profit level
  • Virtual take profit
  • Stop Loss
  • Breakeven, mode:
  • Slippage

Block 2 MARTINGALE PARAMETERS

Block 3 RISK MANAGEMENT

Block 4 HEDGING

Block 5 AUTO TREND

Block 6 TRAILING STOP

Block 7 TRADE BY TIME

Block 8 OTHER SETTINGS


