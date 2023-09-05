McDuckEA – works on the martingale strategy. It shows good results when trading on Gold, XAUUSD. Martingale orders are opened with a step from each other and only after the opening of a new bar of the set timeframe. During the release of important news, the EA suspends the opening of new orders. The EA has an internal risk control system and, if the risk is exceeded, it starts to exit the market, closing extreme positions in pairs. The level of loading of the deposit determines the risk and profit. We recommend setting the deposit load value to no more than 30 %. Profitable single positions are automatically protected by built-in breakeven and trailing stop. There are settings for working by time and days of the week.

A set files and a guide to the EA McDuckEA can be found in the "Comments" section.

Benefits

risk management by percentage of the deposit load;

stop opening orders at the time of the release of important news;

pairwise closing of extreme positions if the risk is exceeded;

automatic magic number, individual for each currency pair;

built-in trailing stop and breakeven have no settings, they work automatically;

closing orders by drawdown percentage;

work break by day of the week;

work by time, by hours and minutes;

managing orders using "hot" buttons;

works on accounts with quotes of 4 and 5 decimal places.

Parameters

GENERAL SETTINGS

Open new orders

First, initial lot

Take Profit

Stop Loss

MA for directional selection

Moving Average period from 10 to 34

Position direction:

Magic number (0-automat) - the EA generates the magic number automatically.

Slippage

RISK MANAGEMENT

Timeframe, for step increase: - by changing the timeframe, you can increase or decrease the step between orders.

Step between orders

Deposit Load in %

Close all orders at drawdown (%) - if the drawdown reaches the set value, then all positions will be closed.

Max spread in points

NEWS BLOCKE - settings for working during news releases.

TRADE BY TIME - trading time by days of the week or hours and minutes.

OTHER SETTING



